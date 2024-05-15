Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Ep. 61: "Detailed Analysis of The Congressional Homeland Committee Hearing on AHI"
Witnesses Pointed Fingers at Russia, CIA, and at Outdated Technology
  
Len Ber MD
Occam’s Razor Does Not Work When Discussing the Targeting Program
Simplicity is pacifying, Reality is terrifying
  
Len Ber MD
After Publication of the Fraudulent NIH Study re. The Use of fMRI in Havana Syndrome Patients, The Headlines are Unacceptably Deceptive
And now the paper is under investigation by the IRB (Institutional Review Board)
  
Len Ber MD
April 2024

Thank You Targeted Justice for Including a Description of My Neurostrike Attacks
Reminder: Manifestations of Neurostrikes are Different in Different Targets
  
Len Ber MD
Who Wants to Live Forever? Synthetic Biology.
244 days after slide preparation, they keep moving. They don't have any metabolic requirements, the only possible source is EM field.
  
Len Ber MD
Two Questions of "Targeted Justice v. Garland" That Will Be in Front of The Supreme Court For The First Time Ever
No US Court Has Ever Answered These Questions.
  
Len Ber MD
Ep. 60: On To The Supreme Court!
This is the first time these TSDB-related questions connected to Targeted Individuals will be reaching the Supreme Court!
  
Len Ber MD
NIH FRAUD ALERT
MiamiHerald Reports: After broad criticism of the Fraudulent NIH Study using fMRI in patients with #AHI #HavanSyndrome (Neuroimaging Findings in US…
  
Len Ber MD
Ep. 59: Interview with Prof. Armin Krishnan about His New Book on 5th Gen Warfare; and about TI's.
The domain of 5th Generation Warfare is human cognition and social engeneering. Sounds familiar, Targeted Individuals?
  
Len Ber MD
My Presentation at Targeted Doctors Symposium I (April 12, 2024)
Thorny Road to the Diagnosis of NKBI and Sharp Criticism of Fraudulent NIH study using fMRI (JAMA, 2024)
  
Len Ber MD
Ep. 58: " Relevant Legal Cases Update"
Supreme Court Made It Crystal Clear: Due Process is Above FBI TSDB Shenanigans
  
Len Ber MD
Recording of the “Targeted Doctors” Symposium Held on April 12, 2024 is Now Available
Head out to CloutHub
  
Len Ber MD
