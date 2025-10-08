Cogfare (Cognitive warfare) treats the brain as a targetable asset that can be interfered with directly (i.e. Directed Modulated Radiofrequency Energy Emissions). Nearly every expert in the world recognizes Havana Syndrome as such, yet Washington remains stuck in denial. It still refers to it as “mysterious” and “anomalous”. This puts United States behind countries like Poland that have formally included cognitive warfare as a sixth operational domain.

In doing so, the intelligence community signals that our cognition, perception, emotions, thinking, reasoning are not assets worth protecting. Our adversaries (foreign, domestic, and those within the governing structure) openly and explicitly declare brain and cognition to be the target of the interventional Cogfare.

So, what is behind this apparent incompetence?

The fact that Cogfare was not invoked in any of the Intelligence Assessments speaks volumes. No one really believes that the inability to match a novel form of attack with the real-world strategy and technology is occidental. Quite the opposite, it is very much intentional and designed to instill false sense of security. Also, no one in their right mind believes that this state of affairs will continue indefinitely, and the truth would not come out.

The consequences of this “failure to recognize” are multifold. The victims - both the present and the future ones are left without diagnostic help, medical supervision, treatment, or investigation. There are no incentives to invest into detection, and mitigation if this is “not real”. “They would’ve told us if it was serious” - believes virtually no one. And finally, if we are not serious about it, those who perpetrate these attacks will feel secure to keep going. This is the state of affairs today, essentially.

The United States has reached a crossroads, and the forces interested in maintaining the status quo are, in my opinion, the most dangerous people who intentionally jeopardize the stability of our nation. I don’t make these accusation lightly. I consider it to be my patriotic duty to expose it.

So here is a call to action to our new DNI Tulsi Gubbard.

Recognize Havana Syndrome as a form of Cogfare. Recognize brain as a defendable asset in this novel form of warfare. Make the investigation into it transparent, - civilians depend on it. The well-being of Americans is the core of national security, not an afterthought.

The failure of the U.S. intelligence community to recognize Havana Syndrome as a form of Cogfare is not just a bureaucratic misstep or technical ignorance. It is a strategic vulnerability. Cogfare is not hypothetical. It is happening now, affecting brains of many Americans. And it is an asset worth defending.

Shame on the old DNI for leaving it exposed.

It is time for the new DNI to lead the change.