We, the undersigned, urge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to take immediate action to recognize and address diagnosed civilian cases of Havana Syndrome, also known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs). While federal employees have been acknowledged and supported, diagnosed civilian victims remain ignored by U.S. health agencies. The January 2025 Civilian Registry Report documented confirmed cases of Americans suffering life-altering neurological injuries consistent with Havana Syndrome, yet the CDC and NIH have issued no guidance to physicians, no surveillance, and no research agenda. This silence leaves civilians without protection, medical recognition, or investigative support.

We call on the CDC and NIH to immediately establish a civilian case registry, issue diagnostic criteria and reporting instructions for physicians, and provide immediate public health guidance to ensure cases are tracked, investigated, and patients receive care. This is a novel public health threat, and Civilian Americans deserve the same recognition, protection, and support afforded to government personnel. The health and safety of our citizens depend on urgent leadership from the CDC and NIH.

Follow the link and sign the petition! https://c.org/CcpywfsGPQ