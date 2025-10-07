Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
There are two sides of the coin.

1. Divulge "information" that mislead most, which I call "the open-message deception":

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-open-message-deception

2. The American Mind has been imprisoned for longer than anyone can remember:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-the-prison-of-the-american-mind

Enon
They know, they have known since the '50s at least, they want to keep their options open to continue using it covertly against us.

Here's a list of the 150+ MKULTRA subprojects and related projects: https://cdn.preterhuman.net/texts/government_information/CIA/RA_%20MKULTRA%20de-classified%20documents.pdf

Some choice entries:

Subproject 43: MKULTRA: Combination drug, Hypnosis, Sensory Deprivation

Subproject 55: MKULTRA: Unwitting Drug Tests at [excised] University

Subproject 62: MKULTRA: Consulting Work in Isolation/Electric Shock/CNS Drugs

Subproject 65: MKULTRA: Hungarian Refugees

Subproject 79: MKULTRA: Cutout for Funding Research of a "sensible nature"

Subproject 82: MKULTRA: Hungarian Refugees

Subproject 86: MKULTRA: Stanford Medical School: Telecontrol

Subproject 98: MKULTRA: Mass Conversion Study: Queens College

Subproject 99: MKULTRA: Optics mixed with Biological Warfare--Cuba Chapter

Subproject 103: MKULTRA: Children's Summer Camps

Subproject 106: MKULTRA: Electrodes, Russian Study

Subproject 112: MKULTRA: Vocational Studies in Children

Subproject 117: MKULTRA: Cultural Influences on Children

Subproject 119: MKULTRA: Telecontrol--Texas Christian

Subproject 121: MKULTRA: Witch Doctor study-Dr. Raymond Prince-- McGill

Subproject 128: MKULTRA: Rapid Hypnotic Induction

Note files:

MKSEARCH 6 - MKACTION

MKSEARCH 4 - Bureau of Narcotics Safehouse

Subproject 107: MKULTRA: American Psychological Association: Army Testing:

Assassination: Raymond A. Bauer: Berlin Poison Case: Biometric Lab: Biophysical

Measurements: Beecher (Henry K.): Brainwashing

ARTICHOKE Docs 59-155: Bordentown New Jersey Reformatory: Boston Psychopathic

(Hyde-Massachusetts Mental Hospital): Brain Studies: Brainwashing (1): Brainwashing

(2): Project Calling Card

Control of Behavior --General: Cybernetics: Defectors:

There are thousands more domestic psy-op programs since then, not counting the foreign and criminal unofficially-sponsored groups.

© 2025 Len Ber MD
