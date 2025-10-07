Why Doesn't Our Department of War Have a Formal Definition & Doctrinal Strategy for Cognitive Warfare?
Cognitive Warfare is recognized internationally as the “battle for your brain” via tech like pulsed RF energy, exploiting cognition (i.e. AHI/Havana Syndrome). Yet, Pentagon continues to be quiet on the subject. We don’t have an official definition of it, we don’t have the doctrinal strategy, so the official position is as if it didn’t exist.
This leaves US weakened, vulnerable, unprepared for attacks on personnel & civilians, unable to mitigate AHI regardless of foreign or domestic actors. As much as it might be embarrassing for the intelligence to admit that they “don’t know who and how” does it, not knowing who attacks is the Cognitive Warfare’s feature, - the ambiguity and the detection hardship baked in.
When decision-makers downplay, dismiss, and conceal Cognitive Warfare - that also means it is succeeding, leaving our brains unprotected from novel technological attacks.
It is time for cognitive and cultural shift at the Department of War: Cognitive Warfare is here. Define and strategize seriously. Protect us from the invisible wars.
There are two sides of the coin.
1. Divulge "information" that mislead most, which I call "the open-message deception":
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-open-message-deception
2. The American Mind has been imprisoned for longer than anyone can remember:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-the-prison-of-the-american-mind
They know, they have known since the '50s at least, they want to keep their options open to continue using it covertly against us.
Here's a list of the 150+ MKULTRA subprojects and related projects: https://cdn.preterhuman.net/texts/government_information/CIA/RA_%20MKULTRA%20de-classified%20documents.pdf
Some choice entries:
Subproject 43: MKULTRA: Combination drug, Hypnosis, Sensory Deprivation
Subproject 55: MKULTRA: Unwitting Drug Tests at [excised] University
Subproject 62: MKULTRA: Consulting Work in Isolation/Electric Shock/CNS Drugs
Subproject 65: MKULTRA: Hungarian Refugees
Subproject 79: MKULTRA: Cutout for Funding Research of a "sensible nature"
Subproject 82: MKULTRA: Hungarian Refugees
Subproject 86: MKULTRA: Stanford Medical School: Telecontrol
Subproject 98: MKULTRA: Mass Conversion Study: Queens College
Subproject 99: MKULTRA: Optics mixed with Biological Warfare--Cuba Chapter
Subproject 103: MKULTRA: Children's Summer Camps
Subproject 106: MKULTRA: Electrodes, Russian Study
Subproject 112: MKULTRA: Vocational Studies in Children
Subproject 117: MKULTRA: Cultural Influences on Children
Subproject 119: MKULTRA: Telecontrol--Texas Christian
Subproject 121: MKULTRA: Witch Doctor study-Dr. Raymond Prince-- McGill
Subproject 128: MKULTRA: Rapid Hypnotic Induction
Note files:
MKSEARCH 6 - MKACTION
MKSEARCH 4 - Bureau of Narcotics Safehouse
Subproject 107: MKULTRA: American Psychological Association: Army Testing:
Assassination: Raymond A. Bauer: Berlin Poison Case: Biometric Lab: Biophysical
Measurements: Beecher (Henry K.): Brainwashing
ARTICHOKE Docs 59-155: Bordentown New Jersey Reformatory: Boston Psychopathic
(Hyde-Massachusetts Mental Hospital): Brain Studies: Brainwashing (1): Brainwashing
(2): Project Calling Card
Control of Behavior --General: Cybernetics: Defectors:
There are thousands more domestic psy-op programs since then, not counting the foreign and criminal unofficially-sponsored groups.