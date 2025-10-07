Cognitive Warfare is recognized internationally as the “battle for your brain” via tech like pulsed RF energy, exploiting cognition (i.e. AHI/Havana Syndrome). Yet, Pentagon continues to be quiet on the subject. We don’t have an official definition of it, we don’t have the doctrinal strategy, so the official position is as if it didn’t exist.



This leaves US weakened, vulnerable, unprepared for attacks on personnel & civilians, unable to mitigate AHI regardless of foreign or domestic actors. As much as it might be embarrassing for the intelligence to admit that they “don’t know who and how” does it, not knowing who attacks is the Cognitive Warfare’s feature, - the ambiguity and the detection hardship baked in.



When decision-makers downplay, dismiss, and conceal Cognitive Warfare - that also means it is succeeding, leaving our brains unprotected from novel technological attacks.

It is time for cognitive and cultural shift at the Department of War: Cognitive Warfare is here. Define and strategize seriously. Protect us from the invisible wars.