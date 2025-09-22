Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie Betts-Johnson's avatar
Marie Betts-Johnson
11h

Excellent article Dr. Ber...it is clear and intelligently written by a Master of Knowledge in this deliberately hidden topic. To date, I've given my doctors copies of your research papers, show them short videos of Congressional Hearings - towards the end, I present a list of symptoms -- we go from there. So far the medical profession, my family and friends have been very supportive. The key is to be ready to show the research...that's speaking their language!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neal Tuteur's avatar
Neal Tuteur
10h

I've shown just one family member I thought would understand most. A sibling who's been an RN nurse in a hospital involved in all depts. ER., Oncology, Prenatal Care, on & on. Now has been a floating nurse for last decade or so. I presented all the knowledge I had researched for 6 months. Explained my situation. The "Deer in the headlights" look said it all. Whole extended family now thinks I'm the schizophrenic, pyschotic, delusional, sibling uncle with active leprosy you can catch through a text. Rays this, rays that. Now?

After reading this article, I understand why.

For the present, will wait till the truth is VISIBLE, you might say, to least one.

I want to thank you Sir.

Stood alone for quite a while quiet on my symtoms. I now know, where to go not to have that feeling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture