Following the “outbreak” of Havana Syndrome among diplomats and spies starting in 2016, brain researchers at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) conducted a study (Verma, et al., JAMA 2019) which revealed neuroimaging differences in brain volumes and white-matter integrity. These differences, statistically significant from control, suggested that AHIs (Anomalous Health Incidents) are a form of brain injury.

However, not everyone was pleased with this conclusion, particularly the Intelligence Community (IC). According to a Congressional Report, the publication of the follow-up study at UPenn, which delved deeper into the brain injury aspect, was obstructed by the Government and Intelligence agencies. Consequently, the study was never published. Simultaneously, the NIH took over the investigation, which led to the publication of two studies in JAMA in April 2024.

The primary objective of one of the two studies was to “evaluate a wide range of quantitative neuroimaging features in participants with AHIs.” And the main finding was that “there were no significant differences in imaging measures of brain structure or function between individuals reporting AHIs and matched control participants after accounting for multiple comparisons.”

Except there was a significant pattern they found, but omitted from the main conclusion.



A closer look at the data, especially when delving into the Supplement Appendix available on the JAMA website as a separate download, revealed the following. The NIH team quietly divided the AHI patients into two categories: “AHI 1” (43 cases meeting the “four core characteristics” as defined by a 2022 IC Scientific Expert Panel) and “AHI 2” (43 cases that lacked the hallmark features and not meeting those strict criteria). These subgroup analyses show that meaningful differences did emerge – differences that call into question the blanket null conclusion, - a conclusion based on bundling AHI 1 and AHI 2 results. As Stanford scientist David Relman (the chairman of the 2020 NASEM Report) pointed out in an accompanying editorial, “…NIH investigators aggregated cases, potentially diluting important “signals”.

One might ask: why include AHI 2 cases into the study if they don’t fit the definition? It shows how misleading the government term AHI is. On one hand, there are “four core characteristics” of the AHI that make this novel constellation of symptoms and finding medically and neurologically unique. On the other hand, anything “anomalous” could be swept into the surface definition of AHI. One might ask: was this the plan all along?

So, what conclusion would we get if we “unbundle” AHI 1 findings from those in the AHI 2 subgroup?



The AHI 1 subgroup showed significantly reduced brain connectivity in the anterior and posterior salience networks responsible for focus coordination, and sensory integration, compared to controls. This difference was strong enough to be statistically significant even after correcting for multiple comparisons (e.g. P = 0.02–0.03 adjusted). There was no significant difference between AHI 2 and controls, but when AHI 1 and AHI 2 data were lumped together, the difference in the fMRI findings was erased. Only this lumped data made it to the conclusion of the paper.

Why did the authors ignore these sub-group findings? They explain that they didn’t find a relationship between salience‑network connectivity and clinical measures such as anxiety or post‑traumatic stress disorder. But that was never the aim of the study. The aim of the study was to find neuroimaging patterns. In an exploratory study such as this you can’t simply disregard patterns you found by labeling them irrelevant. For a novel condition such as Havana Syndrome, you don’t know what could be relevant or irrelevant. Any other exploratory study would report a statistically significant pattern to guide future research. Instead, they buried the data. And then they dismissed it as irrelevant.

I think a strong case can be made that the authors did not report it because it didn’t fit the IC narrative!



The study at hand is currently under investigation by the House Intelligence Committee for illegal coercion of patients (Miami Herald, Oct 2025). It is also central to the Formal Petition to the NIH (Targeted Justice, Sept 2025) regarding mishandling of diagnosed civilian cases of Havana Syndrome. A public version of the petition to the NIH and the CDC is available online (Change.org). I invite to continue voting on it.

We must get to the bottom of this, - not in political rhetoric, - but in real-life action and consequences.