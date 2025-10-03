Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Todd Linder's avatar
Michael Todd Linder
2d

I recently had an MRI at St. Luke’s that revealed a large abnormal spot on my brain. The doctor mentioned it was in the white and/or grey matter. If anyone knows of a Havana Syndrome specialist to whom I can send my MRI scans for review, please let me know.

For context, here's a detailed post I wrote about my experience: https://substack.com/@michaeltoddlinder/note/p-174733915?r=6dme7m.

Thank you for any guidance or recommendations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Wayne Garrett's avatar
Wayne Garrett
1d

Having suffered through and lived with all the symptoms both physically and neurologically for three plus years, I can say with nearly 100% confidence that “Havana Syndrome” is caused by exposure to low to medium levels of “carbon monoxide” via faulty HVAC systems causing poor air quality in places of residences or work places.

You should probably have you primary or secondary residences or any work places checked  for CO (and other products of combustion) levels.

Once I detected and had fixed the faulty HVAC system, most all symptoms cleared up within months.

See this article:

[[ https://theconversation.com/amp/low-levels-of-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-can-be-very-difficult-to-spot-and-can-cause-brain-damage-103478 ]]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture