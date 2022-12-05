You are Someone Who Cares About the Future of Humanity.

Havana Syndrome is a colloquial term that first entered public conversation when a Belgian physicist Ludwig De Braeckeleer coined on IntelToday.org back in 2017, following much publicized directed energy attacks on the personnel of US Embassy in Havana, Cuba.

Since then, we learned that this phenomenon has been around since the 50’s, that attacks are happening all over the world, and no one is immune to it, neither government employees, nor civilians and their children, including those on the US Soil.

I believe Havana Syndrome is only the tip of the iceberg of something much more insidious: neuroweapons on steroids. Rapidly advancing neurotechnology is threatening to change our sense of agency, our soul, our ability to think for ourselves through direct brain intervention, social engineering, and trauma-based torturous inhumane use of this military grade technology.

