On October 7, 2025 Mark Lenzi, an employee of the State Department, filed a lawsuit “Lenzi v. Rubio” for discrimination around Havana Syndrome/AHI (Case 1:25-cv-01710).

This is the second lawsuit of this type by Mark Lenzi. 2021 Lawsuit (Case 1:21-cv-01371): “Lenzi v. State Dept.” was settled in March 2023 for $460K. The new lawsuit alleges discrimination by the State Department post-2023 settlement.

I guess, DOS never learns. Civilian victims are taking notes.