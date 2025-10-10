On October 7, 2025 Mark Lenzi, an employee of the State Department, filed a lawsuit “Lenzi v. Rubio” for discrimination around Havana Syndrome/AHI (Case 1:25-cv-01710).
This is the second lawsuit of this type by Mark Lenzi. 2021 Lawsuit (Case 1:21-cv-01371): “Lenzi v. State Dept.” was settled in March 2023 for $460K. The new lawsuit alleges discrimination by the State Department post-2023 settlement.
I guess, DOS never learns. Civilian victims are taking notes.
Doctor Ber, have you tried having a couple witnesses present while you or someone else has called local law enforcement to make a complaint and document it explaining it does exist by showing a document or statement by the US diplomats forcing him to give you some advice to where you can turn. Then perhaps the FBI the same. Just you having that documented seem like it can help especially putting them on the spot where they can deny this exists. Many other targets can post use it. Also do you feel like they don't want to acknowledge this as a whole because they are trying to reduce the population along with experimenting with these technologies and etc.? What are some of your theories?
I would like to read the entire case is it available ?