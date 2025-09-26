In the electrified arena of modern investigative journalism, Catherine Herridge has long been hailed as a beacon—a “tour de force,” as some admirers put it, piercing the veil of government secrecy on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI), better known as Havana Syndrome. Her posts on X paint a compelling picture of directed energy attacks targeting U.S. diplomats, spies, and military personnel, often on American soil. Herridge’s tenacity in connecting dots from leaked memos to expert interviews is valued by her readers.

Yet, Catherine’s reporting manifests an unsettling blind spot: diagnosed civilian cases of Havana Syndrome occurring domestically, far removed from embassy walls or intelligence ops. Despite numerous pleas in replies to her posts—users tagging her with stories of children afflicted, civilians diagnosed by the same physicians as diplomats, and Registries documenting non-government victims—Herridge appears to have entirely tuned out these voices. Even in her own reporting an expert neuroscientist James Giordano suggested, if Havana Syndrome is a plausible result of pulsed electromagnetic energy, why limit the lens to government victims?

In her most recent post (as of writing this article, on September 26, 2025) she is decrying the retaliation against a State Department whistleblower linked to Havana Syndrome fraud allegations and proclaiming “INJUSTICE”. That was a tipping point for me. I felt obligated to respond:

The irony is not wasted on me. @C__Herridge screams INJUSTICE while ignoring every US Civilian DIAGNOSED with Havana Syndrome.

While I usually follow up with a Published January 2025 Civilian Registry Report (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387759199), this time I posted a link to my Substack article featuring Dr. Michael Hoffer (an expert at the University of Miami Medical Center responsible for the bulk of the civilian diagnoses) who put it to his patient this way: “I hope you didn’t come all this way and be disappointed, but I am not allowed to diagnose Havana Syndrome victims any longer. The government won’t let me”.

I also have evidence re. refusing appointments to patients (at the same medical facility) if they were not federal employees. Sounds like Injustice to me.

I am not about making predictions, but I will make one now: Catherine Herridge will not be engaging with the subject of US Civilians Medically Diagnosed with Havana Syndrome/AHI.

This ”selective hearing” exhibited by Herridge reminds me of the action of the Military, Intelligence and Governmental Bureaucracy that she is so eager to expose when it comes to Federal Employees. On one hand she is eager to expose Havana Syndrome’s cover-up, yet by sidestepping civilian data, she risks complicity in a selective narrative and undermines the very integrity she appears to champion.

Perhaps Herridge isn’t as sharp-eyed as her reputation suggests. Or perhaps, there is something more insidious lurking behind the polished facade of her Emmy-winning persona. Today, when Operation Mockingbird is still operational, as confirmed by the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gubbard, we must collectively ask: Catherine, is there a something you are not telling us?