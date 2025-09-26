Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1d

It seems that she is deliberately and consciously spreading misinformation and misinformation by her ommission tactics. Values government employees lives but not citizens lives? How can that be Justice? No Liberty and Justice for all, only for whom she selects? Seems willful ignorance or cognitive dissonance. Gaslighting?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V Z's avatar
V Z
1d

There is always only one question: what is the diameter of the molecules that need to be affected according to pre-determined coordinates, in order to select and apply the frequency from three repeaters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture