Timeline: Havana Syndrome is a Form of Brain Injury and How This Information Has Been Suppressed.
Thank you for that timeline!! These are so helpful, and damning for the powers that shouldn't be.
I have been correcting the harmful geopathic energy lines that form when the energy of Earth meets the energy of the electrical grid. We think of this work as acupuncture for the planet, and for the first time I can relax in my own home. I didn't realize how tense I was all the time.
IF anyone is working with public officials, it is important to correct the geopathic stress lines that are impacting the public buildings where they work and meet. Sunday is the best day to do this. I'm still tracking down an instructional video for doing this... but I will describe it here:
Tensor Technology - Earth Acupuncture:
*Go to Harbor Freight or a welding shop and get a couple packs of the thinnest diameter copper coated 36" TIG wire ($13.00).
*Measure to the middle (18") and snap them in half with a large wire cutter.
*Take two of the wire lengths and bend down one end to make a handle for dowsing.
*Walk the perimeter of your property or the land your building sits on. Hold the dowsing rods by the short ends in front of your body while you walk. Wherever there is a geopathic stress line, a water line, an electrical line or equipment, the dowsing rods will react.
*So set your intention to locate the places where a geopathic correction is needed. That way, the dowsers will react and show you where those energy fields have formed.
*Take a new piece of wire and bend BOTH ends down at about 4" to form a staple shape
*Everywhere you find a line of energy across your property, use a rubber hammer to knock that staple into the ground across the line (perpendicular to it). Hold down one end while you beat the other to make them go all the way into the ground, and put some leaves or dirt over top.
*The copper and metal rod will deflect the field moving across it, up into the atmosphere and away from your property. It takes a bit for these field corrections to establish themselves, but you will feel and see the positive effects.
*Note: Once you have inserted these 'staples' into the ground across the line of energy, they will move deeper into the ground with each rain. Consider the change you have made to be permanent. You will not be able to find them again without a metal detector.
**Note: The beneficial effects will show up over time, but I have also noticed that the energy will sometimes move around where the staple is placed and keep on messing things up. So, be prepared to revisit the high concentration spots and put more staples in so the lines can't escape around them.