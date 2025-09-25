“It is now widely accepted that directed energy exposure is the most probable cause” of Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) of the Havana Syndrome.
These words from neuroscientist James Giordano written in 2025 cut through the fog of the “mysterious” AHI narrative, pointing to a tech-driven assault rather than being a result of rampant imagination, stress, or a mere coincidence. Not only pulsed electromagnetic (EM) energy, likely in the radiofrequency range, is the most plausible mechanism according to National Academies of Sciences (2020) and IC expert panel (2022) Reports, but it’s a novel and unique constellation of symptoms and findings never before seen together in broader neurological literature.
Framing AHI as a form of mind control might sound counterintuitive to some readers because mind control evokes puppet-master tropes—zombies, robotized humans or implanted commands (talking to you,).
But ask yourself: if these intentional directable energy emissions produce sensation of sounds, loss of equilibrium, buffeting (painful vibrating pressure), confusion, sense of aggravation, loss of cognitive function - do these experiences not represent an altered state of mind, and thus mind control?
Of course, in the case of AHIs these are not just experiences in one’s mind. They are rooted in the physical interactions of energy pulses with the biological substrate of the mind: brain. This is why AHIs are officially recognized by the Department of Labor as a form of brain injury.
The intrusive nature of the AHIs (brilliantly dubbed by the late professor Robert McCreight as “Neurostrikes”) represents the recent iteration of Cognitive Warfare. However, an AHI is not an example of traditional mind control - through propaganda, hypnosis, or psychological coercion. It bypasses psychology and goes straight to neurobiology. Instead of controlling what you think, this tactic scrambles your ability to think. It’s mind control in its most accurate meaning - an external force dictating your mental state – confusion, agony, panic – against your will, by manipulating the neurons that underlie your consciousness.
By assaulting brain neurons, these attacks are designed to incapacitate and achieve remote control of the victims’ state of consciousness – a literal, if evil, form of mind control. Calling AHI attacks a form of mind control allows us to understand their true purpose: to dominate target by negating their cognitive capacity, both acutely and in the long term.
There is also a more “delicate” way of mind control that doesn’t result in the type of brain injuries we can currently detect in Havana Syndrome. It’s still mind control, but not in the form of incapacitating attacks, more of the type of mental nudges and tuning of behavior. I am hoping to discuss it in the future articles.
It really sucks (but also a blessing) if the intensity of your attacks do not reach the threshold of diagnosable AHIs. My hope is that once we learn and teach others how to diagnose Havana Syndrome well, these sub-threshold attacks will be next to validate.
In the meantime, thank you for your support and your patience!
I am a Targeted Individual, and have been for thirty-five years. Before I became a TI, I was trained in both deep meditation and also to perceive psychic energies of many different kinds. Due to this in-depth psychic training, I can literally "see" the extreme chaos in my brain after I am attacked by directed energy weapons!
It takes a long time, by which I mean many hours, for the energetic chaos in my brain to subside, after each and every directed energy attack. I know for a fact that my brain function has been significantly damaged because of decades of directed energy attacks.
These directed energy weapons attacks occur often, but not exclusively, during the night, and they intentionally make it impossible for me to sleep. I have existed in a state of extreme sleep deprivation for half my entire life. (I'm nearly seventy years old.)