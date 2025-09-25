Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Len Ber MD's avatar
Len Ber MD
2d

There is also a more “delicate” way of mind control that doesn’t result in the type of brain injuries we can currently detect in Havana Syndrome. It’s still mind control, but not in the form of incapacitating attacks, more of the type of mental nudges and tuning of behavior. I am hoping to discuss it in the future articles.

It really sucks (but also a blessing) if the intensity of your attacks do not reach the threshold of diagnosable AHIs. My hope is that once we learn and teach others how to diagnose Havana Syndrome well, these sub-threshold attacks will be next to validate.

In the meantime, thank you for your support and your patience!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
2d

I am a Targeted Individual, and have been for thirty-five years. Before I became a TI, I was trained in both deep meditation and also to perceive psychic energies of many different kinds. Due to this in-depth psychic training, I can literally "see" the extreme chaos in my brain after I am attacked by directed energy weapons!

It takes a long time, by which I mean many hours, for the energetic chaos in my brain to subside, after each and every directed energy attack. I know for a fact that my brain function has been significantly damaged because of decades of directed energy attacks.

These directed energy weapons attacks occur often, but not exclusively, during the night, and they intentionally make it impossible for me to sleep. I have existed in a state of extreme sleep deprivation for half my entire life. (I'm nearly seventy years old.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture