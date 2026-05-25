Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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Full Interview. Feb 13, 2026

Len Ber MD's avatar
Len Ber MD
May 25, 2026

This interview was recorded in preparation to “Cognitive Liberty” documentary, but only a few lines made it into the film.

Here is a full recording of what transpired.

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