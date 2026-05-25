Full Interview. Feb 13, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript392111Full Interview. Feb 13, 2026Len Ber MDMay 25, 2026392111ShareTranscriptThis interview was recorded in preparation to “Cognitive Liberty” documentary, but only a few lines made it into the film.Here is a full recording of what transpired.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDSubscribeAuthorsLen Ber MDRecent PostsDr. Len Ber Reports Accomplishments in 2025 and Shares Strategy for 2026 at Targeted Justice Annual Review Meeting.Jan 15 • Len Ber MDChristmas MessageDec 15, 2025 • Len Ber MDDr. Len Ber was interviewed by Kimberly Mosby on Havana Syndrome as a Medical Diagnosis among US CiviliansMay 27, 2025 • Len Ber MDThe Department of Labor Had Recognized AHI as a Form of Traumatic Brain Injury since 2022.Mar 29, 2025 • Len Ber MDChallenges in Collecting Diagnosed Cases of the Havana Syndrome and its Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) in the Civilian Population Mar 20, 2025 • Len Ber MDEp. 70: "Final Episode and Countdown to 2025"Jan 4, 2025 • Len Ber MDMy End of the Year MessageDec 2, 2024 • Len Ber MD