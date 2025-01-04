Ep. 70: "Final Episode and Countdown to 2025"

Two years, 70 episodes, and one extraordinary lawsuit -”Targeted Justice v. Garland”! Attorney Ana Toledo joined me to share and discuss our TOP 10 in details, and their significance to Targeted Individuals.

After the countdown, I am sharing never before released details regarding the passing of Robert Duncan, - something I hadn’t been to do before, as per the family’ request. (No, I do not know who is running his X and YouTube accounts - I am not involved in it. In fact, I would like to have some answers myself!)

The final episode is also available on Rumble https://rumble.com/v64bugy-tj-v-garlands-final-episode-countdown-of-2024s-most-memorable-events.html

We are abandoning YouTube due to heavy censorship



We will re-emerge in 2025 as the Targeted Justice Podcast!