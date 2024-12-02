Thank you for considering donation to Targeted Justice! https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
Create a paid subscription to the Targeted Justice Newsletter! TargetedJustice.Substack.com
Purchase Targeted Justice Merchandise https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
It's not too late to overnight your letters to the Supreme Court Justices in support of Rehearing in "Targeted Justice v. Garland" set for December 6, 2024 https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/please-continue-mailing
We still need your votes for Dr. Ber's and Attorney Ana Toledo's nominations for a CDC Advisor on "Havana Syndrome" and a Deputy Attorney General, respectively. Please create an account and vote!
https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/t/len-ber/28216 https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/t/ana-luisa-toledo/27772 You can follow
Dr. Ber on X: https://x.com/PSardonicus
on Substack: https://substack.com/@lenbermd
and read his page https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html
My End of the Year Message
Thank you for considering donation to Targeted Justice! https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
Share this post