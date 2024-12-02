Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

My End of the Year Message

The Road Ahead
Len Ber MD
Dec 02, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

Thank you for considering donation to Targeted Justice! https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

Create a paid subscription to the Targeted Justice Newsletter! TargetedJustice.Substack.com

Purchase Targeted Justice Merchandise https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products

It's not too late to overnight your letters to the Supreme Court Justices in support of Rehearing in "Targeted Justice v. Garland" set for December 6, 2024 https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/please-continue-mailing

We still need your votes for Dr. Ber's and Attorney Ana Toledo's nominations for a CDC Advisor on "Havana Syndrome" and a Deputy Attorney General, respectively. Please create an account and vote!
https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/t/len-ber/28216 https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/t/ana-luisa-toledo/27772 You can follow

Dr. Ber on X: https://x.com/PSardonicus
on Substack: https://substack.com/@lenbermd
and read his page https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html

Discussion about this podcast

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD
Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD
Authors
Len Ber MD
Recent Posts
Bringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health Incidents
  Len Ber MD