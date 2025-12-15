Christmas Message

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript432614Christmas MessageLen Ber MDDec 15, 2025432614ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDSubscribeAuthorsLen Ber MDRecent PostsDr. Len Ber was interviewed by Kimberly Mosby on Havana Syndrome as a Medical Diagnosis among US CiviliansMay 27 • Len Ber MDThe Department of Labor Had Recognized AHI as a Form of Traumatic Brain Injury since 2022.Mar 29 • Len Ber MDChallenges in Collecting Diagnosed Cases of the Havana Syndrome and its Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) in the Civilian Population Mar 20 • Len Ber MDEp. 70: "Final Episode and Countdown to 2025"Jan 4 • Len Ber MDMy End of the Year MessageDec 2, 2024 • Len Ber MDBringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health IncidentsNov 22, 2024 • Len Ber MD