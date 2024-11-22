Bringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health Incidents

Share this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDBringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health IncidentsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript18Share this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDBringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health IncidentsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15Bringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health IncidentsPresentation at the 12th Global Webinar on Forensic ScienceLen Ber MDNov 22, 202418Share this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDBringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health IncidentsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDBringing Understanding to “Havana Syndrome” and Anomalous Health IncidentsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHomo Interruptis, with Len Ber MDSubscribeAuthorsLen Ber MD
Share this post