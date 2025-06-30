Several years ago, journalist Sam Bungey visited me in my house and recorded a long interview. His podcast called “Havana Helmet Club” just launched on the BBC, and I listened to the first three episodes available here:

The name of the podcast comes from what the government victims of the Havana Syndrome semi-jokingly called themselves. The name came from “Tinfoil Hat” because of so much disbelief they encountered from the officials who were supposed to help them with these attacks.

In episode three, Dr. Michael Hoffer of the University of Miami, Miller School Medical Center comes to the scene. He explains how he evaluated the Havana Cohort patients, also detailed in his 2018 paper.

Dr. Hoffer explained the controversy around calling it mTBI (mild traumatic brain injury), and “patient zero” was convinced that Dr, Hoffer was sidelined by the government, and the patients were transferred to another medical institution. I assume next episode will be about the UPenn Brain Center.

I hope my interview will make it into the podcast and the series will extend to the civilian victims.

Recently, I published two substacks devoted to issues around Dr. Hoffer: one on refusing seeing patients who are not government employees, and one on the government prohibiting him to diagnose Havana Syndrome (or rather a pattern consistent with Havana Syndrome).

These issues constitute a clear violation of multiple patient rights, doctor-patient relationship, as well the first amendment. We, at Targeted Justice are trying to figure out the best way to tackle this issue. If you arevsomeone who were refused an appointment with Dr, Hoffer, or were presented with the reasons why this diagnosis is not possible for Dr. Hoffer to make, I want to hear from you CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com

This effort is not a vendetta against Dr. Hoffer. I consider him an ally. My mission is to achieve US Government recognition of diagnosed cases among civilians, and Dr. Hoffer could play a critical role in this process. These cases are growing in number, despite every attempt by the government to cover-up this urgent public health issue.

We need to break through this glass ceiling!