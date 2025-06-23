We know Dr. Hoffer of the University of Miami by his very important 2018 paper on the diagnostic criteria for Havana Syndrome based on the 25 undisputed patients of the Havana Cohort.

He diagnosed multiple civilians based on these criteria (including yours truly, in 2020). But around 2023 I started receiving reports from the patients who have been declined appointments based on their employment criteria. Specifically, if you are not a government employee, you would be denied an appointment.



I devoted an entire substack to the investigation into these cases, published in January of 2025. I invite you to read it in order to get a better grasp on the issue:

Nevertheless, the problem persisted, and recently I received a Statement Under the Perjury of Law signed by a patient who saw Dr. Hoffer in 2024. Below is an excerpt from the statement:

When Dr. Hoffer walked in he stated immediately “I hope you didn’t come all this way and be disappointed, but I am not allowed to diagnose Havana Syndrome victims any longer. The government won’t let me”.

I think this is a clear indication of the government intrusion into the medical diagnostic process which constitutes multiple violations, including but not limited to:

Violation of Medical Autonomy and Professional Judgement Infringement on Freedom of Speech Violation of Patient’s Rights, Care, Safety and Human Rights Public Health Implications

I have the utmost respect for Dr. Hoffer as a medical expert and diagnostician. We owe him enormous gratitude for his contribution into the diagnosis of Havana Syndrome. But his justification for limiting diagnosis of his patients based on what the government prescribed him raises a lot of questions.

I can imagine myself being pressured by the government, but I can’t imagine myself complying with these directives when patent’s health, and by proxy, public health are at stake.

We are well aware of the action by the US Government to cover up Havana Syndrome, but we don’t expect our trusted medical experts to go along with it. Is this the smoking gun we need to force the government to acknowledge and investigate Diagnosed Civilian Cases of Havana Syndrome? Is this the news that would force the likes of Catherine Herridge to report on the civilian victims of Havana Syndrome who are not federal employees or their dependents? I also think this information warrants Congressional Investigation!

Civilian Victims are waiting for action and change.