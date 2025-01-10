During 2023-2024 I was receiving multiple inquiries from patients who were turned away when making appointments to see Dr. Hoffer at the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Medical Center.

I shared these concerns with Dr. Hoffer during my August 2023 visit during which I presented Dr. Hoffer with the “Targeted Justice v. Garland” Podcast T-shirt and a Card:

“The goal of everything… that hopefully a lot of doctors are gonna do this is to figure out what’s going on in all of the people that are affected, is to make everybody who has problems, whether it is form this or from other reasons, your problems, or balance problems, our goal here at the University of Miami is to make them better.”

Following my visit, the practice of turning patients away continued. At the same time, certain patients were able to get an appointment with Dr. Hoffer but only when the reason for their visit was listed as a vestibular (balance) problem rather than complaints about directed energy weapons.

In September of 2024 I notified Dr. Hoffer that I was filing a FOIA Request with the FL Department of Health to release document justifying patient’s refusal for medical services who sought his expertise.

In the FOIA Request filed on September 30, 2024 I provided excerpts from e-mail correspondence between the Outreach Patient Services at University of Miami Health System/Miller School of Medicine and a patient:

“Dear Valued Patient,

Thank you for choosing the University of Miami UHealth System for your healthcare needs. Dr. Hoffer specializes in certain cases and will not be able to assist with your request. We do apologize for this inconvenience.”

Two days prior to receiving this e-mail refusing appointment, the patient received the following question from he Outreach Patient Services:

“Dear Valued Patient,

Thank you for choosing the University of Miami UHealth System for your healthcare needs. We have received your online appointment request. We need a little information to better assist with your request. Are you a government employee?”

On December 30, 2024 I received a Letter from the FL Department of Health Public Records Team: “The Department has no records responsive to your request.” This response suggests that the patient refusal (which is documented in the above e-mails) was made without any justification.

My next step was to write a letter to the Dean of the Medical School, General Counsel, and the Executives in the Administrative Roles at the Miller Medical School and the UofM Health System and to alert them of the practice that constitutes a violation of the Sunshine State Bill of Rights.

A patient has the right to impartial access to medical treatment or accommodations, regardless of race, national origin, religion, handicap, or source of payment.

In my draft, I write:

I don’t believe that these decisions were made by Dr. Hoffer, whom I know as an exemplary, highly qualified, and dedicated physician who would never turn patients away. This decision was made at the administrative level.

Further, I directrly addressed The Administration of the UofM Health System:

You, the recipients of this letter, occupy important positions within the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. You have the privilege of the public’s trust, and this illegality has been happening under your administrative rule. I am appalled and deeply disappointed to find that this discriminatory practice occurred under your management and leadership.

I expect this letter to trigger a thorough investigation and disclosure of this un-American practice to the general public. If you don’t do it, the press will do it for you. You have the opportunity to right the wrong and explain what specifically transpired in this unacceptable situation.

Prior to mailing this letter, I sent Dr. Hoffer a courtesy copy of this letter. to which he responded with the letter below. I am showing this letter in its entirety side by side with Dr. Hoffer’s Profile on the UofM Health System website because it is important:

After a serious reflection and aligning my priorities, I replied:

Dear Dr. Hoffer,

Thank you for your e-mail. I understand your predicament.

However, it is also a fact that people seek your assistance due to vestibular problems. We know that you are perfectly equipped to provide consultation in this area. Also, you are uniquely qualified to differentiate between the potential mechanisms behind these abnormalities, and no one is forcing your hand to diagnose a specific condition with absolute certainty. People are seeking your help because of your publication on the subject, which, in the absence of the official guidance, remains the definitive diagnostic paper used by other physicians.

Perhaps, you should advertise that your practice now excludes vestibular issues.



I am also a little distressed by your statement about the patients being angry. Surely, if some persons misbehaved, you are in your right to show them the door. But that should not be a reflection on other patients seeking your expertise.

I am representing one of the most disadvantaged and discriminated group of patients this country has ever seen. I know your intentions are good. But are they good enough in particular situation?

I will withdraw the letter due to your request, and my personal respect for you as a physician and a person. I will also have to let patients know that you are responsible for rejecting to see them, and I will gladly list your reasons. I cannot leave these inquiries unanswered. I hold myself accountable for the well-being of these victims who have been deprived of their health and the pursuit of happiness without no fault on their own.



Sincerely,

Len Ber MD

Global Medical Leader

Board Member for Targeted Justice, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.



This is not the end of the story. Knowing Dr. Hoffer’ integrity, and also after viewing again his message in the video clip above, perhaps there are other reasons for his lack of transparency. Considering multiple reports about government “cover-up” regarding the Havana Syndrome and its AHIs, we will likely never know about the kind of pressure that the US government exerted on Dr. Hoffer and the Administration of the UofMiami Miller School of Medicine.

I consider Dr. Hoffer an ally who is trying to do his best given the circumstances. I am not removing him from the list of physicians who could offer diagnostic assistance available on the Targeted Justice website medical page that I curate.

My suggestions to the patients seeking Dr. Hoffer’s consultation: