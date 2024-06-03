Not a day goes by that you don’t hear that we are in the middle of 5GW, or World War III. Journalists, authors, academics are telling us that we are in the middle the invisible war. You don’t know whether you are attacked, you don’t know who is attacking you, and which methods they use.

This is why I felt compelled to spell this main difference for you in the most digestible and perhaps memorable form.



There is nothing new about psyops and propaganda. But until now, they were based on social sciences, parlor mind tricks, and psychology. That’s kids play. This is over.

Todays’ psyops are based on Neuroscience, Neurotechnology, and bi-directional Brain-Cloud Interface enabled by self-assembly nanotechnology. “Brain chips” are no longer required. There is enough nanotechnology, enough braodband, and enough computational power to have a digital twin of every brain on the planet, and monitor every (yes, Every!) single neuron as a single cell, and as constellation of cells and synapses in every neural networks.(1) The AI learns everything about your brain: thoughts, emotions, predilections, beliefs, vulnerabilities, emotional responses. That allows to manipulate your decision making, - by regulating the delicate balance of neurotransmitters. It’s pure unadulterated Mind Control. The longer people don’t believe that this technology exists and that it is functional on the mass scale, the deeper it takes root, and grabs control of your brain functions. It can also punish you, if you are a dissident. For example you believe in the this technology and trying to spread the knowledge

People tend to shy away from the term Mind Control.

We’ll have to get over this, otherwise we’ll lose this war.

So, in conclusion, I want you to understand that for the first time in history in order to influence your decisions, there is a direct highly sophisticated connection between your neurons and the “machine”.

That’s why this time it’s different. It’s also extremely dangerous. Wake up, and start talking about Mind Control without the fear of being called a conspiracy theorist.