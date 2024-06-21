As a Targeted Individual, I know “Sneak and Peek” technique is highly annoying. It makes you lose the sense of security, increase worry about your safety. But at the end of the day, I thought that’s all there is.



Yes, there is a possibility of poisoning. But the more time you spend fighting it, the more inventive and persistent“they” get. So on my personal list of priorities, organized stalking and “Sneak and Peak” designed to elicit an emotional response from you, and keep your level of stress up, it was not something I spent much time thinking about.



Until today.



Very often, after I do my laundry, I fold it while noticing how spotless it is. When it’t time to wear the garment, I notice that it appears to be “soiled”, - literally as if someone took the garment and wiped their behind, or perhaps wiped their noses with it. After a short laugh, I put it back in the dirty laundry collector.

Another thing I often notice is the presence of white spots on my closets. There are not from the laundry detergent (I use a liquid detergent), and ,also, these spots are not found on the garment that I wear less often. Let’s take a look.

So, finally I decided to prepare slides from this “matter”using sterile sodium hydrochloride. Below are the images I captured in these slipcovered slides:

That’s all I have for today. More evidence is coming. But the bigger picture is becoming more clear. The IT/Neuro/Bio/Nano Technocracy didn’t come from nowhere. Targeted Individuals have been lab rats for multiple inhumane technologies utilizing nano technology.