We live in the Era of OMNIWAR, as detailed during a recent symposium on the topic. The essence of this technocratic war waged against civilian population is known as NBIC (nano-bio-info-cogno) convergence. This operational methodology takes many forms, from 24/7 surveilance “under the skin”, to modulating human behavior and biological processes “one brain at a time’. It is no longer a secret that this technology has been operational for quite a while, which explains the phenomenon of Targeted Individuals, who have been nonconsensual participants in a world-wide experiments finessing the technologies of Omniwar.

Degrading cognition of a target is one of the elements in the NBIC arsenal. Here, I am detailing one of the multiple mechanisms by which this effect is achieved.

We know that one of the most devastating effects of Havana Syndrome is diminished cognition. There is a consensus formed around the cause of this novel neurological injury. Directed Pulsed Radio Frequency Beam(s) in the Microwave Range is the most plausible cause of this Non-Kinetic Brain Injury.



HPM (High Power Microwave) in the form of repetitive sub-millisecond pulses are capable of inducing undesirable neurological effects from distant extremely high-power sources (which are currently used in military, or non-military HPM applications). Such pulse trains are the most likely mechanism underlying the Havana Syndrome.(1)

At the same time, nanotechnology and nanoparticles have been identified in multiple pharmaceutical samples, soil, food, water, etc. A combination of nanoparticles and MW (microwave) has been reported to be one of the most promising theranostic (therapeutic and diagnostic) applications for brain tumors (2). More specifically, this combination is highly effective when microwaves are used as super-short pulses rather than a continuous wave (3).

Use of pulsed MWs is the key to understanding both its audible and biophysiological effects in humans. Nanomaterials used in conjunction with MW can be both metallic and carbon-based (i.e. carbon non-tubes). Speciaifically, human serum albumin (HSA)-functionalized superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles have been found highly effective due to having resonance in the microwave region and deep tissue penetration.



Iron oxide nanoparticles pumped by ultra-short MW-pulse are able to generate strong and accurate thermoacoustic (TA) shockwave offering possibility for targeted tissue degradation. It is different from the effects of continuous MW in several significant ways:

Allows for deep tissue penetration In case of continuous MW, ionic liquid absorbs energy which is then transferred to other forms of energy (kinetic, thermal). In contrast, nanoparticle transform pulsed energy into TA shockwave which causes selective destruction of the mitochondria followed by apoptosis of cells The shockwave created by instant heating and expansion of the nano agents with Pressure Waves reaching increase in hundreds (or even thousands) Pascals, resulting in tearing and bubbling of the cell membranes, including intracellular matrix and organelles Microwave-absorbing properties of nanoparticle such as albumin-bound iron oxide have been shown to be several times or even several dozen times higher than that of biological tissue.

In summary, conceived as a deep tissue cancer therapy, a combination of Pulsed Microwaves and Nanoparticles offers a way to cause degradation of brain tissue at lower intensity of MW pulses, and thus opens the door to nefarious use of this combination.



