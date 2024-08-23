Previously Unknown Part of Targeting Program - Saturating Target and His or Her Environment with Microbots!
Targeting Individuals Have Been Complaining about Stained Clothes and Household Items, but it turns out to be not for Intimidation only!
As a 5+ overt target, I am used to finding markings on my clothes. I developed a habit of inspecting all my clothes when putting them on the shelf. I also inspect them if I am planning on wear them again prior to the next washing. Here is just one example the typical markings:
And here is one of the markings up close. The size of the smear (just the body) is 0.3 x 0.4 mm. It appears the the smears are applied using some kind of small instrument, perhaps, a little spatula. The smear appears to hard, almost glass-like, so I assume this is how it fries out. The color is off-white with a yellowish hew:
Here I simply want to disclose that distilled water was used in the slide preparation. The slide was examined within 20 min following preparations, first at 40x, and then at 100X. The following videos are recorded at 100x (phase-contrast microscopy):
Control (distilled water) only shows 2-3 moving particles per field (at X40) (It will be a part of a more detailed and expanded upcoming academia.edu article).
I speculate that these Microbots penetrate the skin, they could be swallowed, and, in general, saturate the environment where they are intentionally placed in.
We have observed these moving structure in the blood, in the saliva, and in tears.
What previously was called KAMS (kinetically active microstructures) is likely microbots. See short term observations, and long term observations (up to 244 days!).
I will explore the subject of microbots in my future newsletters, But for now - here is something extremely alarming, something extremely atrocious. I am not aware of any other research dedicated to analyzing intentionally placed smears on the clothes and in the environment of Targeted Individuals.
Could these be in the water supply? If so they would therefore work their way into the clothes fibres & then self replicate.... Most of this bio tech seems to incorporate mold & fungal spores to allow for the self replication & the household bio tech now being identified also must use this mode of replication & survival.
If its in the water it will be in & on everything that comes into contact with it, including food preparation & washed clothing.
