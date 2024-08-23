As a 5+ overt target, I am used to finding markings on my clothes. I developed a habit of inspecting all my clothes when putting them on the shelf. I also inspect them if I am planning on wear them again prior to the next washing. Here is just one example the typical markings:

Picture Taken on August 11, 2024 upon discovery of Contamination

And here is one of the markings up close. The size of the smear (just the body) is 0.3 x 0.4 mm. It appears the the smears are applied using some kind of small instrument, perhaps, a little spatula. The smear appears to hard, almost glass-like, so I assume this is how it fries out. The color is off-white with a yellowish hew:

Picture Taken on Aug 11 Upon Discovery of Contamination

Detailed slide technique preparation will be a part of the extended article which I am hoping to publish soon: https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer

Here I simply want to disclose that distilled water was used in the slide preparation. The slide was examined within 20 min following preparations, first at 40x, and then at 100X. The following videos are recorded at 100x (phase-contrast microscopy):

Control (distilled water) only shows 2-3 moving particles per field (at X40) (It will be a part of a more detailed and expanded upcoming academia.edu article).

I speculate that these Microbots penetrate the skin, they could be swallowed, and, in general, saturate the environment where they are intentionally placed in.



We have observed these moving structure in the blood, in the saliva, and in tears.

What previously was called KAMS (kinetically active microstructures) is likely microbots. See short term observations, and long term observations (up to 244 days!).



I will explore the subject of microbots in my future newsletters, But for now - here is something extremely alarming, something extremely atrocious. I am not aware of any other research dedicated to analyzing intentionally placed smears on the clothes and in the environment of Targeted Individuals.

This is the first solid scientific evidence that these “smears” are more than psyops intended to intimidate the Target. They are a part of establishing IT/Nano-Bio Technocracy.



Please distribute this news. This research supports the existence of Targeting programs, and reveals its secret previously unknown aspect.