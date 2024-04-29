If you have been following my substack, you remember the amazing durability of synthetic biology with kinetic properties (which I called KAMS (kinetically active micro structures). Other names that have been suggested are CDB (cross-domain bacteria, Carnicom Institute). I personally can’t confirm that these are bacteria, so my term is purely a descriptive placeholder.



It has been 244 days since I prepared this slide from one drop of blood and one drop of Carbocaine (dental anesthetic by Abbot Pharmaceuticals) in August of 2023 (see the post at 135 days)

There are still moving (Not A Brownian motion!)