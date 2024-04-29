Who Wants to Live Forever? Synthetic Biology.
244 days after slide preparation, they keep moving. They don't have any metabolic requirements, the only possible source is EM field.
If you have been following my substack, you remember the amazing durability of synthetic biology with kinetic properties (which I called KAMS (kinetically active micro structures). Other names that have been suggested are CDB (cross-domain bacteria, Carnicom Institute). I personally can’t confirm that these are bacteria, so my term is purely a descriptive placeholder.
It has been 244 days since I prepared this slide from one drop of blood and one drop of Carbocaine (dental anesthetic by Abbot Pharmaceuticals) in August of 2023 (see the post at 135 days)
There are still moving (Not A Brownian motion!)
This is horrific, been following you for 6 months. Yes, definitely NOT Brownian motion. We are living through an Orwellian nightmare....this type of hyperadvanced technology is other-worldly. And even the unvaccinated are adulterated with this. Not to mention....how on God's green Earth could they make such a huge volume of this poison AND deliver it on a GLOBAL scale. It has shaken my confidence as a scientist to the core. Working on getting my microscope and camera set up as quickly as I can. Keep up the great work Len!
