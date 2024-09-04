This event was held on August 29, 2024, on International TI Day, as a part of Targeted Action 2024, a 3-day event in Colorado Springs organized and hosted by Targeted Justice. Professor David A, Hughes was one of the three keynote speakers along with Sarah Westall, and Dr Ana Mihalcea MD PhD.

P.S. The original video was posted on YouTube, but our google friends decided that the voice of an academic with spotless reputation needs to be kept away from the general public. So instead of conveniently linking the YouTube video here, I uploaded it separately. So the blunder is avoided.

Now let’s take a look at specifically Google has a problem with. Here is the window that invites me to take a hard look at the content provided

So, this is a quote from a book freely available on Amazon…

Perhaps removing this book is where Google should start their censorship. But I have no time to waste on these gremlins. ….I mean your platform is fabulous. Next podcast will be dedicated to nail care.