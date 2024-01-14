For the background on this ongoing experiment, see my substack: lenbermd.substack.com/p/a-year-in-motion-134-days-later



This is just another update (first of 2024) to show that the technology in blood and pharmaceutical products I have observed has no plans of slowing down.

First two images below are captured at 200x magnification, and the last one is at 300x magnification, all using phase contrast microscopy (no dies).



Some of you say you don’t want to see it anymore. Well, turn on MSNBS, they will never show it to you. Problem solved.



But if it does bother you (as it should), talk about it to your medical professional every time you see them. Sadly, the massive majority of them are clueless about nano-microtechnology. Change their mind! Tell them not only we can see technology under a microscope, we can measure MAC addresses emitted by the people with this technology installed (non-invasively!). And if your doc is not aware that it can be done non-invasively, I suggest shaming: “Doc, I trust you with my health and you didn’t take the time to upgrade your knowledge about something important happening to my body!”



I’ll think about about other scenarios, and share them with you, as I produce more videos of these Kinetically Active Micro Structure (KAMS).



Cheers! To the Kinetic 2024!