Microscopy of KAMS: From August 18, 2023 To January 13, 2024 - That's 149 Days.
At this point I will be disappointed if the technology in my slides stop moving. KAMS stands for Kinetically Active Micro Structures. This is not biology. This is technology.
For the background on this ongoing experiment, see my substack: lenbermd.substack.com/p/a-year-in-motion-134-days-later
This is just another update (first of 2024) to show that the technology in blood and pharmaceutical products I have observed has no plans of slowing down.
First two images below are captured at 200x magnification, and the last one is at 300x magnification, all using phase contrast microscopy (no dies).
Some of you say you don’t want to see it anymore. Well, turn on MSNBS, they will never show it to you. Problem solved.
But if it does bother you (as it should), talk about it to your medical professional every time you see them. Sadly, the massive majority of them are clueless about nano-microtechnology. Change their mind! Tell them not only we can see technology under a microscope, we can measure MAC addresses emitted by the people with this technology installed (non-invasively!). And if your doc is not aware that it can be done non-invasively, I suggest shaming: “Doc, I trust you with my health and you didn’t take the time to upgrade your knowledge about something important happening to my body!”
I’ll think about about other scenarios, and share them with you, as I produce more videos of these Kinetically Active Micro Structure (KAMS).
Cheers! To the Kinetic 2024!
still awesome footage you show with these samples. You have exceptional technique for enhancing the resolution of these structures via the method you explained during zoom. I will be attempting the same at one point to see if I can get the same results using dark field. I also had an idea for upscaling using video hardware which I have experience with from previous proffesion in AV. It should enhance resolution considerably if done using the right software and very high end graphics hardware. I used FFD show and an nvidia GTX 1080TI 12GB graphics card to render 525 lines SD video into 4K resolution and the results were absolutely shocking. The video went from soft and crappy old dvd quality right up to crisp 4k video very close to a native 4k blueray recorded disc. The Same or similar results can be achieved with microscopy with minor inaccuracies. I have never seen anyone do this yet. Food for thought where innovation leads to new abilities! Look forward to more microscopy from you Len, great work!
Have seen this in action but not in such beautiful colour. Keep on going and keep on posting because we need people like you with b*lls to open people's eyes. Fantastic post.