Link to the book by Louis Del Monte

Allow me also to remind you that the term V2K was invented by the US Army:

Copy of the V2K page was saved by the Federation of American Scientists.

It’s hard to believe that even today, in 2024, there are people out there who are uninformed about the Frey effect (Microwave Hearing Effect) and the reality of V2K (voice-to-skull), 50 years after the evidence of successful transmission of words using MW energy in humans at Walter Reed was published:

Justesen, D. R. (1975). Microwaves and behavior. American Psychologist, 30(3), 391.