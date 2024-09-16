Louis Del Monte Warns Us About Weapons Based On Microwave Auditory Effect
V2K is real, and the term was invented by the US Army.
Allow me also to remind you that the term V2K was invented by the US Army:
It’s hard to believe that even today, in 2024, there are people out there who are uninformed about the Frey effect (Microwave Hearing Effect) and the reality of V2K (voice-to-skull), 50 years after the evidence of successful transmission of words using MW energy in humans at Walter Reed was published:
Justesen, D. R. (1975). Microwaves and behavior. American Psychologist, 30(3), 391.
Those that need more help are not able to wite here and many are in psychiatric mental wards where is hard to reach, where psychiatrist can uncommunicate people, blocking them from their love ones if they do not agree to treatments in many cases with the collaboration of nurses, social workers, judiciary system and more those potential TI are ignored by everyone sadly, until we really understand the proportions of this abuse there is no possible solution
The not allowing to sleep is part on how a brain can be manipulated and how may of this attacks starts, the voices, the blocked sleep as you will do to flege prisoners of wars prepare the terrain to experimentation, psychiatric world is mixed with brain attacks, as they are the ones who STATE THAT HEARING VOICES IS A MENTAL ILLNESS no they try to research and really help people