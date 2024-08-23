Three days ago this remarkable letter was sent by MARK E. GREEN, M.D., a Member of the U.S House of Representatives from Tennessee, and the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security.

The letter was co-signed by AUGUST PFLUGER, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas, and the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence.

The list of Government officials cc-ed on this letter is also quite remarkable:

The Honorable Alejandro N. Mayorkas

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

The Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III

Secretary of the Department of Defense

The Honorable Avril Haines

Director of National Intelligence

The Honorable Christopher Wray

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Honorable Bennie Thompson , Ranking Member

Committee on Homeland Security

The Honorable Seth Magaziner, Ranking Member

Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence

Full copy of the letter can be found here.

Below I will list portions of the letter that stood out to me, along with my commentary:

1. “We are deeply alarmed that these incidents continue to take place here and abroad, and that there has been little to no explanation from the Administration as to who or what has caused these phenomena.”

LB: It’s been 7 years since the first incident in Havana (“patient zero” started getting attacked in October of 2016). Of course, there were previous reports, but let’s assume for simplicity, 2017 is when the countdown began , - the year it was reported to the Congress Intelligence Committee. Allow me to remind you that “Lawmakers were sworn to secrecy for five years about the threat of mysterious health incidents impacting U.S. personnel at home and abroad.”

Additionally, asking The White House National Security Advisor WHAT caused the phenomenon makes little sense. This is a scientific question, and it has been answered twice, by two Scientific Committees that converged on the conclusion that the most plausible cause is “directed pulsed electromagnetic energy in the microwave range”. For the critics of the phrase “most plausible”, please remember that this is science speak for “conclusory”. As and if new data is collected, and the hypothesis is falsified, the conclusion will be revised. But this is what it is today, so stop asking government bureaucrats scientific questions. We’ve been dealing with government-approved scientism long enough, and I think it’s time to stop.

2. “The testimony from the witnesses painted a chilling picture of the threats our nation faces from these perceived acts of foreign aggression.”

LB: I am glad to see that Green and Pflueger are not buying into “foreign aggression” by calling it perceived. Let’s not forget that the support for the Russian hypothesis was based on just four geolocation-matched cases (out of several hundreds!), as reported by Journalist Grozev from The Independent, and clarified during a DHS committee hearing in May 2024. Did you realize that none of the matches were made at the Havana location? So, the following situations might help to explain Grozev’s findings: AHIs produced by the Russians do not explain the majority of officially documented cases, 30-40% of which are domestic. Alternatively, Grozev and Co. might’ve been chasing an outdated technology, which requires one to be in the proximity to the human target in order to execute an attack.

3. “These incidents are an assault on our nation’s sovereignty. We implore the Administration to take decisive action to investigate the causation and attribution of AHIs...”.

LB: Thank you, Dr. Green and Chairman Pfluger for separating causation and attribution. This is one of the most malignant conflations journalists who are spoon-fed by the Intelligence Agencies commit: If the perpetrator is not found, the condition is not real. And most people swallow it as if they never heard of logic.

4. “We also ask that the administration be fully transparent with the American people on the gravity these threats pose”.

LB: Here authors of the letter clearly nudge the US Government in the most polite manner: You need to come clean on these weapons. We know Russians have it, we know Chinese have it. It’s simply unreasonable to think that the US is falling behind. And if it appears that it is falling behind, it is for strategic purposes. A Neuroweapon expert Dr. James Giordano clarified on “The Sound” podcast that the US Gov’t possesses weapons that cause “Havana Syndrome”. He also acknowledged that non-government related civilian cases exist and that “Havana Syndrome” presents a real and present danger to the public health and safety.



The second aspect of the quote from the letter speaks to the fact that the government is guilty by downplaying the severity of “Havana Syndrome” (which is a medical condition). Instead, the bureaucrats insist on using the term AHI (Anomalous Health Incident), as if the concerns end when the attack ends. The real long-term effect of AHIs on human cognition is rarely discussed. Yet, the medical experts are trying to establish the term “Non-Kinetic Brain Injury” as a new ICD unit. Neuro-cognitive consequences of AHIs, especially when they are executed as multiple daily attacks, are simply devastating, leading to disability, and accelerated brain degradation. Where is the government protecting us (and I mean all of us, not just the federal employees) from these disastrous incapacitating unbearable attacks so appropriately called NeuroStrikes by Robert McCreight?

5. And finally, “To assist the Committee with its ongoing oversight, and to better understand the administration’s efforts to address the pervasive threats posed by AHIs, we request that you arrange for the National Security Council to provide the Committee with a briefing.”

LB: Translation: You are not doing anything about AHIs and “Havana Syndrome”, and we need to know why.



