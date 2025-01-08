As you know, the first interim report on the Civilian Registry for diagnosed cases of “Havana Syndrome” and its AHIs has been issued on January 6, 2024. It’s been posted on every social media, academic and professional platforms such as LinkedIn:

The first 48 hours yeilded 510 impressions with the following breakdown:

Using simple math, we know that at least 23 FBI employees and 31 Law Enforcement Personnel have viewed the Report. That’s a start!



Thank you everybody who contacted me with questions regarding how to get listed in the Registry, and your words of support! I am answering every request. Please continue doing so by e-mailing CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com!

For those who are not LinkedIn members here is a simple way to to download full report available to the public on ResearchGate.net: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387759199

For the most recent list of physicians please visit https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html

Civilian Registry is also open to the federal employees, veterans and ex-military. I have received numerous requests from people who have not been able to receive a proper diagnosis within the Defense Health System and Veteran Affairs. There is nothing stopping these patients from seeking help from civilian physicians. If you reside in the United States, your diagnosed case is eligible to be listed in the Registry.

Please, continue sharing the Report!

Thank you.