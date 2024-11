Checking for signs of concussion. Signs of concussion may be present, even though the symptoms are experienced without a mechanical trauma to the head.

Neuro-psychological evaluation can be utilized in order to assess the degree and the pattern of cognitive impairment, when present.

fMRI DTI (Diffusion Tension imaging) can be utilized. Using this method, researchers at UPenn detected statistically significant difference in white matter tracks among AHI victims versus control ( JAMA 2019 ). Neurologist might be aware of the more recent NIH study published on the same topic ( JAMA 2024 ). Please, inform your neurologist that the study is under investigation due to unethical coercion of patients into the clinical trial that skewed the results, making the conclusion of the study invalid (“NIH Cancels ‘Havana Syndrome’ Research”, CNN, 2024 )

qEEG with swLoreta is an electric neuroimaging method that can show disruption in neural networks of the brain directly (as opposed to indirectly, as in fMRI DTI). This is a supporting method. It is not required for establishing the diagnosis of“Havana Syndrome”: https://www.targetedjustice.com/qeeg.html



To summarize, diagnostic criteria for “Havana Syndrome” are best described in Hoffer, 2018. Supporting methods are also described in this “compact” edition of the guidance.



“Havana Syndrome” is not found in the ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases). Best description of this condition is NKBI (Non-Kinetic Brain Injury). Although NKBI is not in the current classification, efforts are being made to add it to the next edition of the ICD.



At this time, the following disease codes could be used:



A. S06.9X0A - Brain/intracranial injury, other, unspecified, without loss of consciousness



B. G93.49** - Other specified encephalopathy. This code can be useful when the clinician diagnoses CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) due to non-kinetic EM energy exposure. It provides room for more specific descriptors.



Using these codes in conjunction with “Havana Syndrome” diagnosis is important for proper tracking and analysis of this novel condition by your Health Department, and the CDC. To address inconsistencies in “Havana Syndrome” reporting, a Civilian Registry has been created by Targeted Justice. If you are diagnosed by a physician, you are encouraged to submit your case to CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com



For more detailed information please visit https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html