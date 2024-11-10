I created this compact version of the guidance after receiving multiple requests for a simplified version of what’s outlined in details on my webpage on TargetedJusice.com: https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html
If you are someone who suspects to be a victim of “Havana Syndrome”, this guidance should help you and your physician in establishing this diagnosis when present.
Write down the symptoms you are experiencing for your physicians. Don’t rely on your memory.
If you are experiencing acute attacks (aka AHI, or Anomalous Health Incidents) describe them separately from the complaints present when you are not experiencing acute episodes (2019 CDC report describes “Havana Syndrome” as a bi-phasic disorder, with Initial phase, and Secondary Phase).
It is important to describe how complaints are connected: are they occurring suddenly? simultaneously? Do you have a sense of directionality during this attack (for example, if you hear a sound, can you tell which direction it is coming from)?
If you are experiencing vibrating pressure, describe it in details, - where do you feel it, what’s the intensity, and whether you can tolerate it. Sensation of vibrating pressure is called buffeting. It is uniquely linked to the exposure to EM pulses when no mechanical source is present.
If you are experiencing sudden attacks, describe duration of the attacks and how often they occur, where you experience them, and whether moving to another location disrupts the attack.
Describe how you feel when you are not experience attacks. Do you have balance issues, hearing problems, vision issues, headache, problem concentrating and remembering, etc.?
If you start your journey with a general practitioner, you need to discuss diagnostic criteria as described in Hoffer 2018.
Draw physician’s attention to the fact that “Havana Syndrome” is a novel medical condition because the symptoms occur simultaneously, and with a sense of directionality.
General practitioner can also check for signs of concussion (although “Havana Syndrome” is not a physical trauma, but rather a non-kinetic form of brain injury due to pulses of EM energy).
Blood can be checked for biomarkers of the cellular damage to the neurons and damage to the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) such as neurofilament light chain (NfL) protein, glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and Ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1). These markers are significantly elevated after a non-kinetic attack (or concussion), and change over time.
Measuring for biomarkers of inflammation and glutathione in the blood could be indicative of EM assault, however, these tests are non-specific and found in many chronic inflammatory conditions.
Your next stop should be a visit to otoneurologist often called a dizziness doctor, or dizzy doc. This is where validation begins. Specific vestibular (balance) tests , and how they need to be evaluated, are described in Hoffer, 2018.
Visit to a neurologist would entail, among other things:
Checking for signs of concussion. Signs of concussion may be present, even though the symptoms are experienced without a mechanical trauma to the head.
Discussing results of testing for blood biomarkers of neuronal damage (after an attack, and over time).
Neuro-psychological evaluation can be utilized in order to assess the degree and the pattern of cognitive impairment, when present.
fMRI DTI (Diffusion Tension imaging) can be utilized. Using this method, researchers at UPenn detected statistically significant difference in white matter tracks among AHI victims versus control (JAMA 2019). Neurologist might be aware of the more recent NIH study published on the same topic (JAMA 2024). Please, inform your neurologist that the study is under investigation due to unethical coercion of patients into the clinical trial that skewed the results, making the conclusion of the study invalid (“NIH Cancels ‘Havana Syndrome’ Research”, CNN, 2024)
qEEG with swLoreta is an electric neuroimaging method that can show disruption in neural networks of the brain directly (as opposed to indirectly, as in fMRI DTI). This is a supporting method. It is not required for establishing the diagnosis of“Havana Syndrome”: https://www.targetedjustice.com/qeeg.html
To summarize, diagnostic criteria for “Havana Syndrome” are best described in Hoffer, 2018. Supporting methods are also described in this “compact” edition of the guidance.
“Havana Syndrome” is not found in the ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases). Best description of this condition is NKBI (Non-Kinetic Brain Injury). Although NKBI is not in the current classification, efforts are being made to add it to the next edition of the ICD.
At this time, the following disease codes could be used:
A. S06.9X0A - Brain/intracranial injury, other, unspecified, without loss of consciousness
B. G93.49** - Other specified encephalopathy. This code can be useful when the clinician diagnoses CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) due to non-kinetic EM energy exposure. It provides room for more specific descriptors.
Using these codes in conjunction with “Havana Syndrome” diagnosis is important for proper tracking and analysis of this novel condition by your Health Department, and the CDC. To address inconsistencies in “Havana Syndrome” reporting, a Civilian Registry has been created by Targeted Justice. If you are diagnosed by a physician, you are encouraged to submit your case to CivilianRegistry@protonmail.com
For more detailed information please visit https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html
sorry but i don't know what to do anymore
they are re programming me
they are breaking me
every day manipulation , mind control, torture they do all the things they are accusing people for they do it them self's and even more they murder people, rape woman, men, children, torture woman, men , children, animals and even more then you can imagine your self's and hat is what it is all about it's about the manipulation and behavior and emotional and mind control they do to every and every human being they can take over with out them knowing it them self's specially since everybody took the jab they sending an frequency signal emf or Bluetooth thru nano technology what is self assembling and programmable in their body and they can take over every human being when they want and used them in every witch way they want. They even murder robert duncan they have a kill switch they did try to murder me about 6 times back in 2004 February the fourth and the thirteen where to first two attempts and when i coming up for my self and speaking out about the way they work even all the way all to the top from our government. The people i wrote and know about it the media,they know what they doing and what do they do the one i did called the very first time back in February 2004 when i contacted the media and also who i did write eventually all about it what they where doing and in total i wrote i think almost 200 letters to him (but later also to other Dutch news programs) and he was helping me. But these are smart people so they try in all kinds of way's to intercept those letters and in between there was a big intimidation and manipulation program also started to me. But i wrote almost all letters by sign for delivery so i did also received a copy of the signed evidence that it was collected and i also did faxed the copy of the receipt back to them. Later i did also wrote to other people from other dutch media news programs and they where also taking notice of it. But what do they do they make up a plan to murder the one i contacted the very first time and wrote almost all my letters to. They kill him in a way everybody believe the situation the way how they kill him with 5 bullets in his body and it was done by that person who did it with a so called reason everybody believe. But it is mind control and behaviors and emotional manipulation control because they did it them selves and it comes all the way from the top of our government from who was president of our Dutch country at that time but nobody knows because they are very smart people. They have in the past 21 years killed 6 people in my direct invirement friends and people who where in direct contact with me. And they do so called stages traffic accidents in witch eventually 3 of them they where other friend of mine ended up in a hospital. They taking over people and do mind control and behavior and emotional manipulation and can take over the complete person , and i mean completely taking over a human being by there knowing it and by not knowing it them self's HYPNOSIS , i am targeted Individual now for 21 fucking years......
Hearings on Specific Complaints – We call for hearings that will examine verified cases involving community stalking, harassment, and allegations of Directed Energy Weapon Attacks (DEW), Mind Control, Electronic Harassment, Voice To Skull (V2K) also know as Synthetic Telepathy,, Torture, Forced Speech, eyes, Body Parts Movements, Remote Neural Monitoring And Remote Neural Manipulation by Neuroweapons, hypnosis, Attack On Organs with Nano Technology, Manipulation of Emotions, Sleep Deprivation, Dream Cycles, They call this Psywar or Hybrid-war with psychotronic Weapons particularly where there is credible evidence that implicates the involvement of intelligence agencies.
But this goes much further then this they call it Psywar or Hybrid war look at these links from Alex Jones & Dr. Robert Malone md
Alex Jones infowars with dr Robert Malone md
https://www.facebook.com/eddyrugebregt/videos/551537993936012
Dr. Robert Malone explanes psywar
https://www.facebook.com/eddyrugebregt/videos/296379662869282
Dr Robert Malone explanes Hybrid war
https://www.facebook.com/eddyrugebregt/videos/1092771128938259
There was no steps to follow when I was trying, two years ago, to get diagnosed with an anomalous health incident. I told Dr. Hoffer what was going on: vertigo and imbalance. I told him about the sharp pains to my chest and headaches. Long story short, I left with no diagnosis. Still suffering, from time to time, these symptoms. One good thing came out of this visit: I didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket.