Pardon the tone of today’s Substack. But sometimes you need to let off the steam. This is not being rude to people, it’s trying to get their attention while they simply ignore arguments made outside of their circles.



There is a school of thought that so-called Havana Syndrome Attacks experienced after the original attacks might be functional in nature. In other words, it’s a form of conversion disorder, when after initial stress (whatever it might be), people involuntarily express some somatic and sensory episodes (similar to re-living stressful episodes of PTSD).

According to these experts, the most “likely” candidate is PPPD (persistent postural perceptual dizziness). “This is where people have typically had an episode of vertigo from a more easily defined cause. And then instead of recovering in the way that most people do, their brains get stuck as if the acute vertigo is still happening and they feel dizzy all the time.” (Jon Stone in a Vox.com article).

So, according to the Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) train of thought, “Havana Syndrome” patients experience initial energy attacks (AHI, or NeuroStrikes), and then re-manifest it from time to time. Wrong! Body cannot manifest what can only be created by exogenous energy passing through the brain.

The combination of symptoms experienced during and after NeuroStrike is unique, and has never been seen before, which makes it a novel neurological syndrome. Are bunch of people suddenly evolved to manifest the same novel syndrome? Yes, in a Netflix Series “Functional Idiocy”.

There are several arguments against the FND. But I want to highlight just one symptom that stands out the most. For some unknown reason, it is never being discussed by the FND crowd. It is called Buffeting.

As an MD and a patient diagnosed with “Havana Syndrome” (correctly called NKBI, non-kinetic brain injury ) with ongoing AHI/NeuroStrike attacks, I want to tell you the following. Buffeting is a very distinct vibratory sensory phenomenon, never experienced before the use of directed energy devices or weapons. The term came from aeronautics, which means “an aircraft oscillation due to turbulence”. This sensation is completely different from anything else. Once you experience it, you can’t confuse it for any other vibratory phenomenon (shivering, seizure, tremors). The body is simply incapable of producing and experiencing buffeting on its own, and it had never been described until experiments with pulsed microwave energy.

So, please consider just this one argument. It alone invalidates the functional nature of AHI/Neurostrikes. There are more, but that’s for the next time.



Until later, in a softer tone.







