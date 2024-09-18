“Havana Syndrome” is approaching an 8-year Anniversary, at least in its official version.

It was the fall of 2016 when “Patient Zero” who later acquired pseudonym Adam started experiencing the attacks. The Attacks were so severe that it left him incapacitated, and today he is medically retired. In his Interview he gave to Fox News in March 2023 he comments:

"To say that a foreign adversary doesn't have the same sort of technology or equipment, frankly, is laughable. I mean, it was just two years ago that China was bragging that they were using microwave weapons on the Indian border against India. There is open source reporting that in 2012, the NSA released a report about one of their officers that was heading abroad with a high powered microwave system that was designed to bathe in living quarters and cause neurological deficits."

In the same interview he says, there are the US scientists, some of whom have received Pentagon money, who worked with Russian scientists on pulsed energy weapons systems in the past:

"Russia sold a system to China in the early 2000s, and China developed their own off of that and called it Torch one. So we know that these exist. And so to say otherwise, this is frankly, is insulting to the U.S. public because a simple Google search will reveal all the things I'm telling you to be true."

National Intelligence Council (NIC) heads up all the government agencies’ efforts on “Havana Syndrome” investigation. The most recent NIC’s Updated Assessment of Anomalous Health Incidents made public in March 2023 outlines 3 question (to which it answers - see below):

Involvement of a foreign adversary in the incidents Feasibility and existence of deliberate mechanisms that an adversary might use Whether medical analysis can help determine if an outside actor is involved.

“Based on the results of these three lines of inquiry, most IC agencies have concluded that it is “very unlikely” a foreign adversary is responsible for the reported AHIs. IC agencies have varying confidence levels, with two agencies at moderate-to-high confidence while three are at moderate confidence. Two agencies judge it is “unlikely” an adversary was responsible for AHIs and they do so with low confidence based on collection gaps and their review of the same evidence.”

This conclusion represents a “mean” of Five Government Agencies’ Assessment of the three questions.

To me, there are several fundamental questions that should be asked about these attacks (better described as NeuroStrikes than AHA - Anomalous Health Incidents). These attacks lead to “Havana Syndrome” (better described as NKBI-non-kinetic brain injury):

Is it Real or Imagined? Is it Natural or Man-made? What is the source of the attacks? Who is behind the attacks?

In order to answer the first question we need to define what we consider real. Most people would not consider it real if it is “psychosomatic”. But we have to acknowledge that human experience is real, therefore the reality question doesn’t really help us to further our knowledge of what “Havana Syndrome” is.

To answer the second question, we don’t need to go any further than the already aforementioned IC (Intelligence Community) Updated Assessment of Anomalous Health Incidents :

Medical opinions “formed a central part of the IC hypothesis that US personnel had sustained injuries that were unlikely to be explained by natural or environmental factors...”

There are more supporting evidence that this is not a natural, but rather a man-made phenomenon, but let’s leave it here for now.

In answering question number 3 (what is the source of the attacks), we do not need to limit our answer to a single device. We know that the meaning of 2016 Act of Acquisition of DEWS (Directed Energy Weapon Systems) means that the sources of directed energy attacks on personnel could be multiple. Thus we should include a hypothesis that includes more than one beam of EM energy. This particular mechanism is not often discussed openly when creating a model of “Directed Pulsed Radio Frequency Energy in the Microwave Range”. What’s important about this mechanism, is that the the EM Frequency affecting the brain is different from the EM signals sent from the source(s) (US3951134), aka interference effect:

Signals of different frequencies are simultaneously transmitted to the brain of the subject in which the signals interfere with one another to yield a waveform different from the original frequencies.

This rather under-appreciated effect must be incorporated into the investigation and understanding of the attacks.

And finally, there is the question of “who is behind the attacks”, which I am least qualified to answer. I would refer this question to the official investigation: If the nature of these attacks is man-made, then we need to know whether the the actor(s) behind these attacks are foreign or domestic.

Then we have some hope to stop the ongoing attacks on both civilians and the government employees, as “Havana Syndrome” is, without a doubt, a present and real danger to public health.