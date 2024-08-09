Below are two videos from the human blood sample (phase contrast microscopy, x200). The first video shows fresh smear in which microbotes are attacking a white blood cell:

Four hours later, the white blood cell is completely destroyed:

If you recall my substack about my visiting two hematologists here and here, you know that both specialists agreed that these moving particle (that remain active in the blood smear for weeks) are not biology, but technology. And thus, although this is happening in the blood, they can offer no help. Also, they didn’t express any curiosity regarding this phenomenon.



This intellectual position indicates cognitive dissonance of epic proportions. This is happening in your patients’s bodies, and all you do is patiently waiting for the patient to leave. I honestly cannot unravel this mystery.

I am ringing the bell, and I hope your voices will multiply this brutal truth, so physicians, experts, legislators, journalists, and everybody else with common sense start paying attention. Then we will be able to have a robust conversation about this phenomenon ignored by the majority of people.