I came across this 125 page academic paper by Andrew Crane-Molloy dedicated to Epistemological Analysis of Microwave Harassment, Havana Syndrome, and the Involvement of Non-Human Intelligence in the claims of Targeted Individuals. Full text PDF of this very well researched paper is available here.

Below is the Abstract.

Are there at least some ‘tin-foil hat guys’ who aren’t crazy? In simple terms this paper seeks to analyse the credibility of the primary argument: If multiple defense and intelligence officials claim, often to their discredit, that: i) they have been neurologically assaulted by microwaves; ii) Neuroweapons have been researched and developed for over 60 years iii) non-human intelligence currently interact with humans and utilise advanced technology on earth; iv) there is a significant government-led disinformation campaign regarding several former premises; then in applying the principle of charity, why should we not consider the possibility that at least some civilians may actually be affected by such phenomena? The primary aim of this paper was to epistemologically examine the possibility for claims of neurowarfare or electronic harassment to be veridical within a proportion of individuals self-describing as a Targeted Individual (TI) or as having Havana Syndrome (HS). The secondary aim was to address gaps in the literature and ongoing medicolegal discourse which have, thus far, not been contended with within analytic philosophy. It was found that HS and TI claims did not meet the full criteria for an Unwarranted Conspiracy Theory (UCT) and can be regarded as a progressive Research Program (RP). While, prima facie, appearing as an epistemological black hole, some claims were found inductively to have a legitimate basis for concern. Therefore, stigmatising preconceptions may act as an epistemic harm to well-meaning but misinformed practitioners in the process of diagnosis. The primary issue that was then dealt with is how clinicians may demarcate the presence of a disorder given that substantiated justification remains empirically undefined. In conclusion, the paper found clinicians ought to adopt consideration to a wider array of individual and socio-political contextual factors in the process of evaluating the coherency of self-reporting TI belief systems. Furthermore, in defining the complex etiology encountered, correlation with Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI), Radio Frequency (RF) exposure, Non-Human Int elligence (NHI) interactions and Exceptional Experiences (EE) should all be considered in the formation of explanatory hypotheses.

Author uses mostly philosophical methods in accessing the epistemological validity of the claims, and concludes that where some testable evidence is present, TI claims MUST be investigated. No disagreement there. I wish the author was more aware of the diagnosed cases of “Havana Syndrome” among civilians. This is one of the reasons we at Targeted Justice started a Civilian Registry for non-federal employees diagnosed with “Havana Syndrome” aka NKBI (Non-Kinetic Brain Injury). See announcements here and here.

There are several really good parts of the paper I would like to share with you.

When clinicians misdiagnose TI’s due to informational negligence, five general themes are highlighted: Bias Toward Common Explanations Disincentive to Investigate Further Potential for Gaslighting or Dismissal Reluctance to Consider Malicious Intent Institutional Pressures

When Clinicians choose “The Existence of Underlying Mental Illness” as a factor in the unwarranted diagnosis, “they do a disservice to their profession and Hippocratic oath through the adoption of such a fallacious practice of reasoning”.

Even a Single Case of Validated Civilian Attack should be a reason for thorough Investigation: “…giving a thousand unwarranted claims of TIs some consideration will still be argued to be a small price for us to pay to have one actual nefarious instance of microwave or neurological harassment on a civilian.”

The author echoes Dr. Relman’s editorial in March 2024 issue of JAMA and acknowledges “limitations to the medical tools not yet sophisticated enough to detect all neurological changes associated with the AHI”. This statement should be considered outdated. There is a confirmatory electric neuroimaging method capable of detecting widespread neurocognitive disruption in AHA/

”Havana Syndrome”/NKBI cases: https://www.targetedjustice.com/qeeg.html

“HPM (High Power Pulsed Microwave) exposure is one of the most dangerous technologies and/or weapons known to humankind, not only because of the invisible nature of its existence being not readily detectable by the public, but because the concept of microwave attacks are so entrenched in conspiracy theory that medical and public opinion is prevented from taking seriously the possibility of its harmful use, thereby disenfranchising potential victims and complicating the process of separating potentially true claims from persecutory delusions.”

Thank you for your invaluable academic work, Andrew Crane-Molloy ! The more people realize this, the sooner we will be able to take measures to end AHI/NeuroStrike/”Havana Syndrome”/NKBI attacks perpetrated against ALL population, both civilians and federal employees. This division is artificial and is driven by government propaganda rather than evidence. These brain degrading attacks constitute “real and present danger” to public health and public safety.