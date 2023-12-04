I called this technology KAMS (Kinetically Active Micro Structures) as placeholder for what I am observing. Where do they get energy from? I suspect, from the electromagnetic field they are surrounded with, as suggested by various patents (i.e metallic nanoparticles), and/or by applying Teslaphoresis to CNTs (carbon nanotubes). Whatever it might be, this is not a behavior of evolved bacteria.



Carbocaine is a product of Abbot Pharma.



Notice, in the second video all adjacent Red Blood Cells have been emptied out and filled with these particles (see the “empty shell hypothesis” substack). KAMS are still moving among the invaded and disfigured shells of erythrocytes.

How do I know the technology is coming from Carbocaine? Here is my reasoning:



Yes, KAMS are observable in blood smears (prepared from both vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects). However, they remain kinetic only up to 2 weeks or so, and the percentage of emptied RBC is under 5% .

But when blood and Carbocaine are mixed at the 1:1 ratio, KAMS keep moving up to 108 days (and going), and 100% of RBC end up emptied.

So, here is where we are. My findings have been independently confirmed by Dr. David Nixon using dark-filed microscopy. This is an interim report. I thought 100 days would be an appropriate landmark to “celebrate” but I overshot by 8 days…