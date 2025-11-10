In 2019, researchers at UPenn published a study in JAMA showing brain abnormalities in U.S. personnel affected by Havana Syndrome. Patients showed measurable white matter changes and disrupted connectivity in auditory and spatial networks. The implication: some form of subtle brain injury likely occurred.

In 2024, a much larger NIH-led MRI study (also published in JAMA) seemed to reject those findings. Its headline conclusion: “no MRI-detectable brain injury”. The message went viral: news outlets declared the Havana brain injury theory debunked.

But here’s what never made it into the headlines: the 2024 study, when properly analyzed, actually confirmed the same location of brain changes as UPenn 2019.

In the UPenn study, researchers found structural differences in the corpus callosum and cerebellum, and reduced connectivity in sensory processing networks. In the 2024 NIH data, those same regions: corpus callosum, cerebellar peduncle, salience network. The caveat is that in the NIH Study the difference was only shown between the AHI 1 subgroup (those diagnosed using neuro-vestibular critera of Hoffer 2018) and control. Same diagnostic criteria used in the UPenn stdy. Thus, both studies independently flagged injury-adjacent changes in overlapping brain systems related to orientation, attention, and interhemispheric communication.

Yet this convergence was never publicly acknowledged. The NIH press summary said nothing about the AHI1 subgroup differences, or their anatomical overlap with 2019 results. Media coverage followed suit. Instead, the narrative that “no injury was found” stuck.

But the science tells a different story. It wasn’t mass hysteria. It wasn’t noise. And it’s time policymakers stopped pretending otherwise.

Based on the convergence of these two studies, new diagnostic recommendations must be made. Stay tuned for the updated diagnostic criteria!