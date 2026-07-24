The New York Post’s July 23 exclusive article reported on Mark Lenzi’s $650,000 settlement with the State Department over Havana Syndrome diagnosis alleged discrimination. But several important facts were left out. These details matter if we care about all victims of Havana Syndrome/Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI).

Here is what the article did not disclose:

This is the second settlement. In 2023 Lenzi reached an earlier deal with the State Department for roughly $460,000. That agreement was supposed to end the discrimination and let him continue his career. The new lawsuit claimed the Department of State broke that promise. It paid twice for the same institutional behavior. He and his family had already received more than $1 million. Part of that money came through the HAVANA Act, which requires real medical findings. In Lenzi’s case those findings included traumatic brain injury. The government has already accepted that his injuries met the official medical bar. Other diagnosed people have reported the same treatment. Lenzi is not alone. Similar stories of delayed care and professional consequences keep surfacing from State, intelligence, and military personnel, but the article treated his case as unique.

What these facts show us is that for the Department of State it is easier to write another check than to face the record in open court, put officials under oath, or admit that employees diagnosed with Havana Syndrome/AHI exist, and that they have been mistreated. The Department settles, and walks away without accountability.

Why this matters for civilians. Recognition of diagnosed Havana Syndrome/AHI cases is not only a matter for diplomats and intelligence officers. It is a test of whether the system can look at uncomfortable facts without reaching for the checkbook and moving on.



BER v. CDC is a legal case filed on behalf of civilians suing the CDC and the NIH for parity in diagnostic guidance already available to federal employees like Lenzi. The lawsuit is not asking for compensation, only for ending arbitrary and capricious discrimination of civilians when it comes to diagnosis and treatment. It is currently waiting for the Defendants to reply to the complaint.