You might remember the news about the DOD awarding a grant for Havana Syndrome Research in primates in 2022. Most people would remember it because PETA protested it as cruel (The Pentagon is funding experiments on animals to recreate ‘Havana Syndrome, Politico , March 2023).

Federal Grant W81XWH2211105 in the amount of $750,000 was awarded to Wayne State University from Department of Defense with the start date September 30, 2022, and end date September 29, 2023 titled "TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH RESEARCH PROGRAM".

According to USASpending.gov, about 30% of this grant went to a sub-award described as follows:

IN TECHNICAL OBJECTIVE #1, WE WILL EXPOSE GYRENCEPHALIC FERRETS (N = 48), WHICH ARE UNLIKE LISSENCEPHALIC ANIMALS (MICE AND RATS), TO RF WAVES FOR TWO HOURS/DAY FOR SIXTY DAYS USING A SOURCE OF ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION WHICH WILL RESULT IN AN EXPOSURE PROFILE THAT IS LIKELY COMPARABLE TO THAT WHICH OUR EMBASSY PERSONNEL RECEIVED.



SOME ADDITIONAL ANIMALS (N = 24) WILL RECEIVE SHAM EXPOSURE. IT IS NECESSARY TO HAVE AN ANIMAL MODEL WITH THE BRAIN STRUCTURES RESEMBLING THE GYRENCEPHALIC NATURE OF THE HUMAN BRAIN; MICE AND RATS DO NOT FULFIL THOSE CRITERIA.

IN TECHNICAL OBJECTIVE #2, WE WILL ASSESS WHETHER RF WAVE EXPOSURE RESULTS IN COGNITIVE, BEHAVIORAL, COCHLEAR, OR VESTIBULAR CHANGES AMONG THE FERRETS AFTER TWO MONTHS COMPARED TO SHAM EXPOSED ANIMALS.

PROJECT MILESTONES. OUR MILESTONES WILL BE: (1) FULL ADMINISTRATIVE APPROVAL AT TWO MONTHS; (2) TESTING OF RF WAVE GENERATOR/RECEIVERS BY THE FOURTH MONTH; (3) TESTING COHORTS OF FERRETS [8 FERRETS/MONTH] FOR RF WAVE EXPOSURE WITH BEHAVIORAL, RADIOGRAPHIC, HISTOPATHOLOGY AND MOLECULAR ANALYSES BETWEEN FOUR AND TWELVE MONTHS; (4) FINAL DATA ANALYSES AT ONE YEAR.

You can understand my excitement when I was filing a FOIA request with the DOD. Not only we would get some animal data, but we would also find out what kind of RF exposure was received by the Embassy Personnel… also meaning that we have a source of this kind of Directed EM Pulsed Energy!



The DOD responded with “No documents responsive to your request were found”. That was despite the fact that the grant information is available for everyone to see at USAspending.gov.

My next step was to file FOIA with the recipient of the grant, Waine State University of Michigan. The response from them was different: we located the records, but they are exempt from disclosure. The statute cited buy the University contained a reason for declining my request as “Records or information specifically described and exempted from disclosure by statute.”

This answer was contradictory to the DOD response. DOD didn’t find any documents responsive to the request, while the University found the records, but by the time they wrote the response, the records were re-classified as “exempt from disclosure”.

Havana Syndrome and its AHI are no longer limited to federal employees. Thanks to the Efforts of the Civilian Registry, we know that civilians are being diagnosed with this form of Non-Kinetic Brain Injury. Do we not deserve to know what kind of brain damage this technology produces? Do we not deserve to know that the US Government has a source of Directed EM Pulsed Energy “WHICH WILL RESULT IN AN EXPOSURE PROFILE THAT IS LIKELY COMPARABLE TO THAT WHICH OUR EMBASSY PERSONNEL RECEIVED”?

The time for disclosure is now. Targeted Justice will write to Pete Hegseth as Secretary of DOD making precisely these points, and requesting transparency in this developing civilian health crisis ( that includes our children) and asking to share information that could result in better diagnosis, better protection, and better mitigation.