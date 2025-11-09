Remember when the US government casted a wide net to catch AHI Reports (i.e. the Pentagon memo)? Of course, civilians were excluded, but it generated about 1,500 AHI case reports.



But did you know that all reported AHIs are not the same? There AHIs that were VALIDATED using the distinct pattern of neuro-vestibular abnormalities first described by Hoffer et al., 2018. And the rest are considered UNVERIFIED.

In agreement with the classification above, two 2024 NIH studies (now under ethical and congressional investigation) used this bifurcation by calling the Validated Group AHI 1, and Unverified Group AHI 2. Then they lumped both groups together and presented outcomes as “lacking pattern”.



But if you eliminate AHI 2, the “null findings” conclusion becomes false: there is a consistent, statistically significant MRI pattern revealed between AHI 1 and Control. As a result:

What convinced grok, was a combination of the following facts and arguments for the AHI 1 group (aka AHIs Verified using neuro-vestibular criteria of Hoffer, 2018):



1. Reproducible clinical profile for AHI 1 (including distinct neuro-vestibular pattern of Hoffer 2018)



2. Unique neuro-functional marker in AHI 1 Group (salience hypoconnectivity as per 2024 NIH study, even though the data was buried by lumping all AHIs together)



3. Plausible mechanism (pulsed RF) affirmed by 2020 NASEM and the 2022 IC Scientific Panel



4. No competing model exists, the pulsed RF causation mechanism remains unfalsified



As of today, AHI 1 group consists of 400+ validated cases, with the number of civilian victims severely underestimated due to complete inaction of the CDC and the NIH to engage with this novel public health threat.



Let’s hope that this is going to change, and soon. Formal petitions to the CDC and NIH have been already submitted. Now it’s your chance to support them by signing the public petition (865 people already supported it as of writing this Susbtack article).



