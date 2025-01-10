Today, January 10 2025, Updated Assessment of Anomalous Health Incidents was released by the National Intelligence Council.

The “Big News” is that two out of the seven intelligence agencies slightly shifted their position on the foreign attribution of “Havana Syndrome” in Federal Employees. But this is not what I am going to comment on.

One of the lines of inquiry in the Assessment is “the feasibility and existence of a deliberate causal mechanism, such as a pulsed RF energy weapon or prototype device, that could cause the types of symptoms and sensory phenomena reported as possible AHIs”

The question must be rhetorical, or designed to mesmerize a gallible reader of the Report. Here is a statement “on the record” on by a neuroweapon expert professor James Giordano who was intimately involved in the Havana Syndrome investigation (clip starts playing at 26:05):

Does the US have the devices that can cause Havana Syndrome?

Yes.

BTW James Giordano also decimated the previous, March 2023, “Un-Intellgence” Assessment.

Back to the present Assessment. Feel free to read the section titled Foreign Actor Capability. But it makes very little sense without disclosing US Government Capability.

Am I being unpatriotic? Or am I motivated by the kind patriotism that has the well-being and the health of the American Public and the American Children at heart?

The attack on Civilians are happening. See the Report on the Civilian Registry for diagnosed cases of “Havana Syndrome” and its AHIs. The report unequivocally answers this uncomfortable question that should put our National Security to shame.

Attacks by Electromagnetic Pulsed weapons are not going away, and no one is immune or protected. Will this be a country that continues to allows this to happen?