The following update was made to the Targeted Justice Medical Page: https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html​

September 5, 2024: Targeted Justice announced creation of first Registry for Civilians diagnosed with "Havana Syndrome"/NKBI. See announcements in Targeted Justice Substack Newsletter and Len Ber Substack .It is important to understand that this Registry is not a substitute for a diagnosis. Only Civilians already diagnosed by a physicians can request voluntary listing in the said Registry. if you are one of these civilians, please contact Dr. Len Ber via DM on x.com/PSardonicus​ or send a chat message via lenbermd.substack.com . If all fails, please e-mail TJustice2@proton.me



In order to get diagnosed, this page will help you guide in the diagnostic process. Start by finding an otoneurologist, or a neurootologist (aka "dizziness doc") in your area and share the information on this page with him/her. Once diagnosed, please, contact me in order to voluntarily join Civilian Registry.



For additional support of your diagnosis you may use electric neuromaging method called Quantitative EEG (qEEG) with swLoreta.



Below is the list of US Physicians who have made diagnosis of "Havana Syndrome"/NKBI in civilians (not federal employees). This listing will be updated, as we get more people in the Civilians Registry: