Update to The Medical Page on the Targeted Justice Medical Website to Help You Guide in The Diagnostic Process
Also Includes the list of US Physicians who Diagnosed Civilians with "Havana Syndrome"/NKBI (Non-Kinetic Brain Injury)
Hello,
The following update was made to the Targeted Justice Medical Page: https://www.targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber-md.html
September 5, 2024: Targeted Justice announced creation of first Registry for Civilians diagnosed with "Havana Syndrome"/NKBI. See announcements in Targeted Justice Substack Newsletter and Len Ber Substack .It is important to understand that this Registry is not a substitute for a diagnosis. Only Civilians already diagnosed by a physicians can request voluntary listing in the said Registry. if you are one of these civilians, please contact Dr. Len Ber via DM on x.com/PSardonicus or send a chat message via lenbermd.substack.com . If all fails, please e-mail TJustice2@proton.me
In order to get diagnosed, this page will help you guide in the diagnostic process. Start by finding an otoneurologist, or a neurootologist (aka "dizziness doc") in your area and share the information on this page with him/her. Once diagnosed, please, contact me in order to voluntarily join Civilian Registry.
For additional support of your diagnosis you may use electric neuromaging method called Quantitative EEG (qEEG) with swLoreta.
Below is the list of US Physicians who have made diagnosis of "Havana Syndrome"/NKBI in civilians (not federal employees). This listing will be updated, as we get more people in the Civilians Registry:
Dr. Michael E. Hoffer, MD. Department of Otolaryngology, University of Miami. 1120 NW 14th St., Floor 5, Miami FL 33136 ; Phone (305) 243-3564
Lydia Shajenko, MD. 725 River Road, Suite 55, Edgewater, NJ 07020.
Phone: (210) 679-8485; e-mail a.clinical@gmail.com
Drs. Jennifer Eichert, Au.D. and Howard T. Mango, Au.D., Ph.D. Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance and Ear Institute, CA. Website: www.dizziland.com
Phone (949) 274-8399