A. This case is the first to challenge before any court of the United States the unchecked, ultra vires, executive branch practice in excess of legal authority by defendant Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of labeling innocent Americans such as plaintiffs as ‘suspected terrorists’ without reasonable suspicion for it, pursuant to ‘secret’ criteria, without giving them the due process required notice or opportunity to controvert their permanent inclusion in two unauthorized categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) that defendant FBI acknowledges contain the names of individuals that do not represent a threat to national security and are thus not subjected to the additional screening that individuals on two other categories of the TSDB known as the ‘Watchlist’ undergo when traveling.

B. This case is the first to challenge the government defamation in violation of the Privacy Act resulting from Defendants’ distribution of the TSDB among 18,000 law enforcement agencies, over five hundred thirty-two corporations, 1,440 organizations and at least sixty countries through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), including its two secret categories that label non-terrorists such as Plaintiffs as ‘suspected terrorists.’