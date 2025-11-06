Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
6d

Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZPEB0kseyM

https://www.allacronyms.com/IAC/Information_Analysis_Center --> This might be the agency that the stalker is referencing. There are multiple IAC's used by different fedgov agencies.

I keep wondering what would happen if these sweet people got real help with the gangstalking - like physically strong and trained people (like retired police or vets) who could help them confront the gangstalkers and scare them off, and get their information and inform the police.

I'm working on the law enforcement awareness of this issue. More on that coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Natsy's avatar
Natsy
6d

Thank you for everything that you are doing for us. This is encouraging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Len Ber MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture