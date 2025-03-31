Today’s Dental Anesthetic - Xylocaine
I am yet to see a commercial anesthetic without the technology
Phase-Contrast Microscopy, magnification x100, structures approx. 1-2 micron in size. Sample was incubated at body temp, and exposed to a wireless charger for 3 hours which significantly increase the overall complexity of the observed structures. Xylocaine-MPF is a product of Fresenius Kabl, Lake Zurich, IL.
What will it take for the FDA to investigate? I have been knocking on their door to no avail.
