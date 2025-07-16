Most people by now received their Real IDs. But some of us have not. That includes me, - I applied for it just this week.

During the process, they sit you down to verify your information, but be aware that this is also an interview which is likely recorded, and the questions may be provocative.

So, in my case, I mentioned I was on disability due to Havana Syndrome, and the next things that came out of the interviewer’s mouth was: “So what makes you live?”

I said: “Come again, what do you mean by that? Do you mean what I am suffering from??”

The interviewer clarified: “No. What motivates you to live?”



What a strange question. The interviewer was implying I was suicidal.

The question came out of nowhere, and then I realized that the interviewer was reading questions off the screen!



It’s not a secret that many Targeted Individuals are driven to suicide by the inhumane torture they are forced to experience. But there I was, a Targeted Individual, answering a question from a government worker who was implying I was suicidal. This was an attempt by the government to get it on the record! I also realized that “suicide” was the future the government was planning and staging for me.

For the record, while I am suffering greatly from continuous Directed Pulsed Electromagnetic Energy Attacks, I am not suicidal. In fact, just the opposite. I can’t wait to find out what happens when this Unacknowledged Secret Access Program becomes public knowledge, when the US Gov’t is forced to acknowledge Diagnosed Civilian Cases of Havana Syndrome, and to come clean about the Directed Energy Weapon Systems it operates that “incapacitates personnel” and cause Non-Kinetic Traumatic Brain Injury.

This day has not come yet, but it will. In the meantime, be aware of the questions you might be asked during your Real ID interview!