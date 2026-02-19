Three Reactions to the Norwegian Self-Experiment Story
Which one have you had?
The Havana Syndrome Norwegian self-experiment story is making the rounds. I am observing three types of reactions:
1. Ha ha, he microwaved himself (by those who previously mocked Havana Syndrome)
2. This is NOT evidence of a foreign adversary (this reaction persists in most reports on the story, and is likely driven by the Intelligence Community)
3. This is the most direct public evidence establishing pulsed microwaves as the causal mechanism of Havana Syndrome (by the rest of us who are interested in getting to the bottom of things)
Which reaction have you had?
#3 - But I'm already in your camp:))))LOL!! So I don't count. I just love the fact that it took a Norsky to do it. I did a chunk of growing up in MN, and one of my close friends was of Norwegian descent and very, very proud of it. He flew the Norwgian flag over his abandoned fish cannery in Alaska for years...:)) Tough people they are.
I don't think the mainstream media in Canada even reported on it.