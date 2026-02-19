The Havana Syndrome Norwegian self-experiment story is making the rounds. I am observing three types of reactions:



1. Ha ha, he microwaved himself (by those who previously mocked Havana Syndrome)



2. This is NOT evidence of a foreign adversary (this reaction persists in most reports on the story, and is likely driven by the Intelligence Community)



3. This is the most direct public evidence establishing pulsed microwaves as the causal mechanism of Havana Syndrome (by the rest of us who are interested in getting to the bottom of things)



Which reaction have you had?