To better understand the issue, we need to recognize The Three Pillars of Havana Syndrome/AHI:



1. DIAGNOSIS: Physicians are diagnosing AHI1 in civilians (anyone, not just feds), criteria known. Where is CDC/NIH? Multiple formal petitions now submitted.



2. MECHANISM: “It is now widely accepted that directed energy exposure is the most probable cause.” — James Giordano, 2025



3. ATTRIBUTION: IC can’t identify “who is doing it.” Is the IC Technologically inept… or deliberately muddying the waters? Waiting on the new ODNI Assessment to be released by the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gubbard.

Diagnosed AHI1 cases do not rely on attribution. Recognize & care NOW.