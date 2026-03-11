Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

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ME R's avatar
ME R
3d

have you tried lion mane mushrooms; it rebuilds the brain. use morenga oil in all your cooking. make a faraday cage around your bed.

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Lalainia's avatar
Lalainia
3d

I am in that boat but we do not have doctors who are openly diagnose Havana Syndrome in BC. Also I am pretty sure my doctor knew. I did make sure he listed/recorded all my symptoms as well as others who help the disabled apply, know my symptoms. I knew a time would come to use that evidence.

I am sure my body and brain will return to health once the weapons are stopped as well as others, these divine bodies were made to self heal and they do!

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