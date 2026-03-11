As a civilian, I have been fortunate to have been diagnosed with Havana Syndrome by Dr. Michael Hoffer, - the same expert at the University of Miami who is responsible for the diagnostic criteria based on the original Havana Cohort patients.



My attacks started in 2019. I was diagnosed in 2020. My attacks continued, and I had to go on disability in 2023. By 2025, the situation did not improve, and I was declared disabled “for any work.” Instead of my explaining the extent of my situation, here is a letter from my primary care physician:



To Whom It May Concern:

The patient listed above is under my care. He is medically disabled from any occupation due to major neurocognitive disorder due to acquired neurosensory dysfunction related to directed energy attacks.

More specifically, his condition causes an inability to plan activity, or engage in activity for any duration, as directed energy attacks can occur without notice.

These attacks are debilitating and cause significant residual deficits, both in the immediate recovery and the long term impact. Patient experiences severe pain and vertigo that are specifically disabling on a daily basis as well as other symptoms.

He cannot perform work of any kind, for any duration, with any regularity .

Sincerely,

If you are confused by the term “Acquired Neurosensory Dysfunction”, don’t be. This is the verbatim title of the 2018 Hoffer article on Havana Syndrome diagnostic criteria. It is essentially a placeholder for a novel form of brain injury due to directed energy.



Remember: AHI is not a medical diagnosis, it’s an administrative label.