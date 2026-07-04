Multiple media oultlets picked up our Press Release “Civilians Sue CDC and NIH in Landmark Lawsuit: Demand Equal Diagnostic Guidance and Care for Havana Syndrome/AHI Victims” -

UPDATE: Even more complete list of News Outlets that distributed the Civilian Havana Syndrome suit against CDC/NIH by state!



Alabama

The Gadsden Times

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Tuscaloosa News



Alaska

NEWSnet Anchorage



Arizona

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic



Arkansas

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record



California

California Consumer Banking - Lifestyle

Folsom Local News - Lifestyle

Mount Shasta Herald

NEWSnet Fresno

NEWSnet Los Angeles

NEWSnet Sacramento

Redding Record Searchlight

Salinas Californian

The Desert Sun

VC Star | Ventura County Star

Visalia Times-Delta



Colorado

The Coloradoan

The Pueblo Chieftain



Connecticut

The Bulletin



Delaware

Delaware Online | The News Journal



Florida

Boca Raton City Online - Lifestyle

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Florida Careers Online

Florida Gazette

Florida Government Journal

Florida Health Daily

Florida News Guide

Florida News Tribune

Florida News Watch

Florida Observer

Florida Today

Marco Eagle

My Florida Now

Naples News

News Chief (in Winter Haven, FL)

Northwest Florida Daily News

Ocala Star Banner

Palm Beach Daily News

Panama City News Herald

Pensacola News Journal

SignalNews - Miami

Sunshine State Today

Tallahassee Democrat

The Destin Log

The Florida Herald

The Florida News Guide

The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Tribune

The Gainesville Sun

The Palm Beach Post

Treasure Coast



Georgia

Athens Banner-Herald

NEWSnet Atlanta

NEWSnet Augusta

Savannah Morning News

The Augusta Chronicle



Idaho

NEWSnet Boise



Illinois

Aledo Times Record

Journal Star (Peoria area)

Rockford Register Star

The State Journal-Register (Springfield)



Indiana

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Journal & Courier

South Bend Tribune

The Star Press



Iowa

Ames Tribune

The Des Moines Register



Kansas

Salina Journal

The Hutchinson News

The Topeka Capital-Journal



Kentucky

The Courier-Journal



Louisiana

Donaldsonville Chief

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Plaquemine Post South

Shreveport Times | The Times

The News-Star

The Town Talk



Maine

Fosters Daily Democrat

Maryland / Delmarva

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

The Herald-Mail



Massachusetts

Barnstable Patriot

Cape Cod Times

The Gardner News

The MetroWest Daily News

The Milford Daily News

The Patriot Ledger

Taunton Daily Gazette

Wicked Local

Worcester Magazine

Worcester Telegram & Gazette



Michigan

Battle Creek Enquirer

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Detroit Free Press

Lansing State Journal

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Petoskey News-Review

Sentinel-Standard

Sturgis Journal

The Detroit News (JOA)

The Holland Sentinel

The Monroe News

The Sault News

Times Herald



Minnesota

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times



Mississippi

Hattiesburg American

The Clarion-Ledger



Missouri

Columbia Daily Tribune

Springfield News-Leader



Montana

Great Falls Tribune



Nevada

Reno-Gazette Journal



New Hampshire

Fosters Daily Democrat (border)



New Jersey

App.com

Asbury Park Press

Burlington County Times

Courier Post

MyCentralJersey.com

New Jersey Herald

PhillyBurbs

The Bergen Record

The Daily Record



New Mexico

Las Cruces Sun-News



New York

Democrat and Chronicle (Rochester)

Lohud | The Journal News

NEWSnet Buffalo

Poughkeepsie Journal

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

The Ithaca Journal

Times Herald-Record

Utica Observer-Dispatch



North Carolina

Asheville Citizen-Times

The Fayetteville Observer

The Gaston Gazette



Ohio

Akron Beacon-Journal

Chillicothe Gazette

Cincinnati The Enquirer

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Mansfield News Journal

Newark Advocate

The Alliance Review

The Columbus Dispatch

The Coshocton Tribune

The Daily Jeffersonian

The Marion Star

The News-Messenger

The Repository

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Reporter

Telegraph-Forum



Oklahoma

The Oklahoman



Oregon

The Register-Guard



Pennsylvania

Beaver County Times

Chambersburg Public Opinion

Ellwood City Ledger

Erie Times News

Hanover Evening Sun

Lebanon Daily News

Pocono Record

The Daily American

York Daily Record

York Dispatch (JOA)



Rhode Island

The Newport Daily News

The Providence Journal



South Carolina

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

The Greenville News



South Dakota

Aberdeen News

Argus Leader

Farm Forum

Pierre Country

Watertown Public Opinion



Tennessee

Columbia Daily Herald

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Commercial Appeal

The Daily News Journal

The Jackson Sun

The Oak Ridger

The Tennessean



Texas

Abilene Reporter-News | The Abilene Reporter-News

Amarillo Globe-News

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

El Paso Times | The El Paso Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

NEWSnet Austin

NEWSnet Odessa

NEWSnet San Antonio

NEWSnet Waco

Times Record News



Vermont

The Burlington Free Press



Washington

Kitsap Sun



Wisconsin

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

Green Bay Press-Gazette

Marshfield News Herald

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sheboygan Press

Stevens Point Journal

Wausau Daily Herald

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin State Farmer



If one of these is your local newspaper/news outlet, you can contact them and let them know that you are interested in a report, beyond the press release.



If you can’t find a link to the press release for a particular publication, just ask in the comment section.



But wait, there is more! Here is the list of TV Stations that distributed the press release - by state. Contact and explain why you would like them to report on the news!



As before, If you are having difficulties locating the story on their website, post your request below, and I will give the link.



Alabama

WDHN ABC 18 (Dothan)

WIAT CBS 42 (Birmingham)

WKRG CBS 5 (Mobile)

Alaska

NEWSnet Anchorage

Arkansas

KARK NBC 4 (Little Rock)

California

KGET NBC 17/CW 12 (Bakersfield)

KRON MyNetworkTV 4 (San Francisco Bay Area)

KSEE NBC 24 (Fresno)

KTXL FOX 40 (Sacramento)

NEWSnet Fresno

NEWSnet Los Angeles

NEWSnet Monterey

NEWSnet Palm Springs

NEWSnet Sacramento

NEWSnet Santa Barbara

Colorado

KDVR FOX 31 (Denver)

KREX CBS 5 (Grand Junction)

Connecticut

WTNH ABC 8 (New Haven/Hartford area)

Florida

NEWSnet Jacksonville

NEWSnet Orlando

NEWSnet Tampa

SignalNews - Miami

WFLA NBC 8 (Tampa Bay)

WMBB ABC 13 (Panama City)

Georgia

NEWSnet Atlanta

NEWSnet Augusta (GA)

Hawaii

NEWSnet Hawaii

Idaho

NEWSnet Boise

Illinois

WGN 9 (Chicago — superstation)

WMBD CBS 31 (Peoria)

Indiana

WANE CBS 15 (Fort Wayne)

Iowa

WHO NBC 13 (Des Moines)

Kansas

KSNW NBC 3 (Wichita)

Louisiana

KLFY CBS 10 (Lafayette)

Michigan

NEWSnet Detroit

NEWSnet Michigan

WOOD NBC 8 (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota

NEWSnet Minneapolis

Missouri

NEWSnet St. Louis

Nebraska

(Limited clear matches in list)

Nevada

KLAS CBS 8 (Las Vegas)

NEWSnet Las Vegas

New Mexico

KRQE CBS 13 (Albuquerque)

New York

NEWSnet Buffalo

WPIX CW 11 (New York City)

WROC CBS 8 (Rochester)

WSYR ABC 9 (Syracuse)

North Carolina

(Limited clear matches in list)

Ohio

WCMH NBC 4 (Columbus)

WKBN CBS 27 (Youngstown)

Oklahoma

KFOR NBC 4 (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

KOIN CBS 6 (Portland)

Pennsylvania

NEWSnet Pittsburgh

South Carolina

NEWSnet Columbia (SC)

NEWSnet Myrtle Beach

South Dakota

KELO CBS 11 (Sioux Falls)

NEWSnet Sioux Falls

Tennessee

WREG CBS 3 (Memphis)

WKRN ABC 2 (Nashville)

Texas (strong cluster — high priority for outreach)

KAMC ABC 28 (Lubbock)

KAMR NBC 4 (Amarillo)

KDAF CW 33 (Dallas)

KETK NBC 56 / KFXK FOX 51 (Tyler/Longview)

KFDX NBC 3 (Wichita Falls)

KIAH CW 39 (Houston)

KLST CBS 8 (San Angelo)

KMID ABC 2 (Midland/Odessa)

KTSM NBC 9 (El Paso)

KTAB CBS 32 (Abilene)

KVEO NBC 23 (Brownsville/Harlingen)

KWKT FOX 44 (Waco)

KXAN NBC 36 (Austin)

NEWSnet Austin

NEWSnet Odessa

NEWSnet San Antonio

NEWSnet Waco

Utah

KTVX ABC 4 (Salt Lake City)

NEWSnet Salt Lake City

Virginia

WAVY NBC 10 (Norfolk/Portsmouth)

WRIC ABC 8 (Richmond)

Washington

(No clear TV call signs in list; Kitsap Sun excluded as newspaper)

West Virginia

WBOY ABC/NBC 12 (Clarksburg/Weston)

WTRF ABC/CBS 7 (Wheeling)

Wisconsin