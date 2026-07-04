Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
Jul 4

Thank you Len. Your posts are always wonderful to read.

Reply
Share
scott neal's avatar
scott neal
Jul 4

It's about time.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Len Ber MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture