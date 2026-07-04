UPDATE: These News Outlets Distributed the Press Release about the Lawsuit. Now You Can Request They Report on it!
Civilian Lawsuit against CDC and NIH in Havana Syndrome is gaining steam
Multiple media oultlets picked up our Press Release “Civilians Sue CDC and NIH in Landmark Lawsuit: Demand Equal Diagnostic Guidance and Care for Havana Syndrome/AHI Victims” -
UPDATE: Even more complete list of News Outlets that distributed the Civilian Havana Syndrome suit against CDC/NIH by state!
Alabama
The Gadsden Times
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Tuscaloosa News
Alaska
NEWSnet Anchorage
Arizona
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
Arkansas
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
California
California Consumer Banking - Lifestyle
Folsom Local News - Lifestyle
Mount Shasta Herald
NEWSnet Fresno
NEWSnet Los Angeles
NEWSnet Sacramento
Redding Record Searchlight
Salinas Californian
The Desert Sun
VC Star | Ventura County Star
Visalia Times-Delta
Colorado
The Coloradoan
The Pueblo Chieftain
Connecticut
The Bulletin
Delaware
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Florida
Boca Raton City Online - Lifestyle
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Florida Careers Online
Florida Gazette
Florida Government Journal
Florida Health Daily
Florida News Guide
Florida News Tribune
Florida News Watch
Florida Observer
Florida Today
Marco Eagle
My Florida Now
Naples News
News Chief (in Winter Haven, FL)
Northwest Florida Daily News
Ocala Star Banner
Palm Beach Daily News
Panama City News Herald
Pensacola News Journal
SignalNews - Miami
Sunshine State Today
Tallahassee Democrat
The Destin Log
The Florida Herald
The Florida News Guide
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Tribune
The Gainesville Sun
The Palm Beach Post
Treasure Coast
Georgia
Athens Banner-Herald
NEWSnet Atlanta
NEWSnet Augusta
Savannah Morning News
The Augusta Chronicle
Idaho
NEWSnet Boise
Illinois
Aledo Times Record
Journal Star (Peoria area)
Rockford Register Star
The State Journal-Register (Springfield)
Indiana
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
Journal & Courier
South Bend Tribune
The Star Press
Iowa
Ames Tribune
The Des Moines Register
Kansas
Salina Journal
The Hutchinson News
The Topeka Capital-Journal
Kentucky
The Courier-Journal
Louisiana
Donaldsonville Chief
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Plaquemine Post South
Shreveport Times | The Times
The News-Star
The Town Talk
Maine
Fosters Daily Democrat
Maryland / Delmarva
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
The Herald-Mail
Massachusetts
Barnstable Patriot
Cape Cod Times
The Gardner News
The MetroWest Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Patriot Ledger
Taunton Daily Gazette
Wicked Local
Worcester Magazine
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Michigan
Battle Creek Enquirer
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Detroit Free Press
Lansing State Journal
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Petoskey News-Review
Sentinel-Standard
Sturgis Journal
The Detroit News (JOA)
The Holland Sentinel
The Monroe News
The Sault News
Times Herald
Minnesota
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
Mississippi
Hattiesburg American
The Clarion-Ledger
Missouri
Columbia Daily Tribune
Springfield News-Leader
Montana
Great Falls Tribune
Nevada
Reno-Gazette Journal
New Hampshire
Fosters Daily Democrat (border)
New Jersey
App.com
Asbury Park Press
Burlington County Times
Courier Post
MyCentralJersey.com
New Jersey Herald
PhillyBurbs
The Bergen Record
The Daily Record
New Mexico
Las Cruces Sun-News
New York
Democrat and Chronicle (Rochester)
Lohud | The Journal News
NEWSnet Buffalo
Poughkeepsie Journal
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
The Ithaca Journal
Times Herald-Record
Utica Observer-Dispatch
North Carolina
Asheville Citizen-Times
The Fayetteville Observer
The Gaston Gazette
Ohio
Akron Beacon-Journal
Chillicothe Gazette
Cincinnati The Enquirer
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Mansfield News Journal
Newark Advocate
The Alliance Review
The Columbus Dispatch
The Coshocton Tribune
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Marion Star
The News-Messenger
The Repository
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Reporter
Telegraph-Forum
Oklahoma
The Oklahoman
Oregon
The Register-Guard
Pennsylvania
Beaver County Times
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Ellwood City Ledger
Erie Times News
Hanover Evening Sun
Lebanon Daily News
Pocono Record
The Daily American
York Daily Record
York Dispatch (JOA)
Rhode Island
The Newport Daily News
The Providence Journal
South Carolina
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
The Greenville News
South Dakota
Aberdeen News
Argus Leader
Farm Forum
Pierre Country
Watertown Public Opinion
Tennessee
Columbia Daily Herald
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
The Commercial Appeal
The Daily News Journal
The Jackson Sun
The Oak Ridger
The Tennessean
Texas
Abilene Reporter-News | The Abilene Reporter-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
El Paso Times | The El Paso Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
NEWSnet Austin
NEWSnet Odessa
NEWSnet San Antonio
NEWSnet Waco
Times Record News
Vermont
The Burlington Free Press
Washington
Kitsap Sun
Wisconsin
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Marshfield News Herald
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Sheboygan Press
Stevens Point Journal
Wausau Daily Herald
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune
Wisconsin State Farmer
If one of these is your local newspaper/news outlet, you can contact them and let them know that you are interested in a report, beyond the press release.
If you can’t find a link to the press release for a particular publication, just ask in the comment section.
But wait, there is more! Here is the list of TV Stations that distributed the press release - by state. Contact and explain why you would like them to report on the news!
As before, If you are having difficulties locating the story on their website, post your request below, and I will give the link.
Alabama
WDHN ABC 18 (Dothan)
WIAT CBS 42 (Birmingham)
WKRG CBS 5 (Mobile)
Alaska
NEWSnet Anchorage
Arkansas
KARK NBC 4 (Little Rock)
California
KGET NBC 17/CW 12 (Bakersfield)
KRON MyNetworkTV 4 (San Francisco Bay Area)
KSEE NBC 24 (Fresno)
KTXL FOX 40 (Sacramento)
NEWSnet Fresno
NEWSnet Los Angeles
NEWSnet Monterey
NEWSnet Palm Springs
NEWSnet Sacramento
NEWSnet Santa Barbara
Colorado
KDVR FOX 31 (Denver)
KREX CBS 5 (Grand Junction)
Connecticut
WTNH ABC 8 (New Haven/Hartford area)
Florida
NEWSnet Jacksonville
NEWSnet Orlando
NEWSnet Tampa
SignalNews - Miami
WFLA NBC 8 (Tampa Bay)
WMBB ABC 13 (Panama City)
Georgia
NEWSnet Atlanta
NEWSnet Augusta (GA)
Hawaii
NEWSnet Hawaii
Idaho
NEWSnet Boise
Illinois
WGN 9 (Chicago — superstation)
WMBD CBS 31 (Peoria)
Indiana
WANE CBS 15 (Fort Wayne)
Iowa
WHO NBC 13 (Des Moines)
Kansas
KSNW NBC 3 (Wichita)
Louisiana
KLFY CBS 10 (Lafayette)
Michigan
NEWSnet Detroit
NEWSnet Michigan
WOOD NBC 8 (Grand Rapids)
Minnesota
NEWSnet Minneapolis
Missouri
NEWSnet St. Louis
Nebraska
(Limited clear matches in list)
Nevada
KLAS CBS 8 (Las Vegas)
NEWSnet Las Vegas
New Mexico
KRQE CBS 13 (Albuquerque)
New York
NEWSnet Buffalo
WPIX CW 11 (New York City)
WROC CBS 8 (Rochester)
WSYR ABC 9 (Syracuse)
North Carolina
(Limited clear matches in list)
Ohio
WCMH NBC 4 (Columbus)
WKBN CBS 27 (Youngstown)
Oklahoma
KFOR NBC 4 (Oklahoma City)
Oregon
KOIN CBS 6 (Portland)
Pennsylvania
NEWSnet Pittsburgh
South Carolina
NEWSnet Columbia (SC)
NEWSnet Myrtle Beach
South Dakota
KELO CBS 11 (Sioux Falls)
NEWSnet Sioux Falls
Tennessee
WREG CBS 3 (Memphis)
WKRN ABC 2 (Nashville)
Texas (strong cluster — high priority for outreach)
KAMC ABC 28 (Lubbock)
KAMR NBC 4 (Amarillo)
KDAF CW 33 (Dallas)
KETK NBC 56 / KFXK FOX 51 (Tyler/Longview)
KFDX NBC 3 (Wichita Falls)
KIAH CW 39 (Houston)
KLST CBS 8 (San Angelo)
KMID ABC 2 (Midland/Odessa)
KTSM NBC 9 (El Paso)
KTAB CBS 32 (Abilene)
KVEO NBC 23 (Brownsville/Harlingen)
KWKT FOX 44 (Waco)
KXAN NBC 36 (Austin)
NEWSnet Austin
NEWSnet Odessa
NEWSnet San Antonio
NEWSnet Waco
Utah
KTVX ABC 4 (Salt Lake City)
NEWSnet Salt Lake City
Virginia
WAVY NBC 10 (Norfolk/Portsmouth)
WRIC ABC 8 (Richmond)
Washington
(No clear TV call signs in list; Kitsap Sun excluded as newspaper)
West Virginia
WBOY ABC/NBC 12 (Clarksburg/Weston)
WTRF ABC/CBS 7 (Wheeling)
Wisconsin
WFRV CBS 5 (Green Bay)
Thank you!
Here is a link to the press release posted on the Associated Press Website.
Thank you Len. Your posts are always wonderful to read.
It's about time.