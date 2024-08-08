“Protect Privacy of Biological Data” Bill became Law on August 7, 2024 in the State of Colorado. This bill expands the definition of “sensitive data” in the existing “Colorado Privacy Act” to include biological and neural data.

Are you excited? Perhaps, it will help to increase awareness about the advances in neurotech among the general population, legislators, and, sadly, physicians. But it offers no protection from using this data to harm people.

The expanded scope of the Privacy Act only applies to neural data collected from consumers by consumer-faced companies. These companies are now obligated to obtain consent, and conduct Data Protection Analysis. Medical data is already considered protected (LOL). It doesn’t even apply to neural data collected from employees. Companies, you have free range to play with your employee’s neural data!

Can you take legal action under the new law? Nope. If you think your data has been transferred, you need to report it to Attorney General. And he/she will…. slap the company with a fine: up to $2,000 per violation, maximum penalty up to $500,000. Peanuts.

So, no matter how much “The NeuroRights Foundation” gloats over the legal victory they seeded, it’s simply another notch on the belt of Columbia University Professor Rafael Yuste. He knows better than anyone what can be done with the neural data. People can be tracked, torchured, stalked, and mind controlled. Professor Yuste knows that it is happening right now. But where is his voice in this atrocious use of neurodata? His voice is nowhere to be found. I bet if you asked him, he would say: “Of course I am against torture!” But that’s not the same thing as speaking up against this highly sophisticated torture and making it public knowledge.



During my conversation with the co-founder of “The NeuroRights Foundation”, Jared Genser, he made it very clear that their organization is not concerned with illegal use of neural data, only with the neural data collected as a result of legally sold consumer product. That’s a solid moral position. For a company with the word “Neurorights” in the name, they just decided that they will only care about neurorights of some people and not the others. Truly empathetic.



The law is a dud. Lots of noise, but no music.



Colorado Targeted Individuals, as you probably know, Targeted Justice is holding a 3-day event Targeted Action 2024. I hope you registered to attend. Hurry up! Registration Fees are growing the sooner to the event you register. We are working hard for Colorado Residents to meet with their state legislators. We have something to say to them!







